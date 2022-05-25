LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln Elementary School invited parents and grandparents to celebrate Thanksgiving in May earlier this month. The school has not been able to have its traditional schoolwide Thanksgiving celebration for two years because of covid-19. The last one was held in November 2919. Above, Nicole McFaul, left, eats lunch with her daughter, Lexi McFaul, and Dana Newton eats with her daughter, Ray Newton, The girls are in first grade.

Judy Cohea of Lincoln enjoys a Thanksgiving meal in May with her granddaughter, Molly Huffaker, at Lincoln Elementary School. The menu included a traditional meal of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and a roll.



Print Headline: Thanksgiving In May

