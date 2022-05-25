Lincoln Elementary School invited parents and grandparents to celebrate Thanksgiving in May earlier this month. The school has not been able to have its traditional schoolwide Thanksgiving celebration for two years because of covid-19. The last one was held in November 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Thanksgiving In MayMay 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln Elementary School invited parents and grandparents to celebrate Thanksgiving in May earlier this month. The school has not been able to have its traditional schoolwide Thanksgiving celebration for two years because of covid-19. The last one was held in November 2919. Above, Nicole McFaul, left, eats lunch with her daughter, Lexi McFaul, and Dana Newton eats with her daughter, Ray Newton, The girls are in first grade.
Print Headline: Thanksgiving In May
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT