Turning On His Heartlight

LINCOLN -- A year ago coming out of his junior year at Pea Ridge High School Clay Pike was in a dark place.

Looking at his life checklist facing those entering a senior year while preparing to transfer to Lincoln a number of questions presented choices Pike knew must be made, yet he didn't have an answer for any of the major decisions.

"I had no idea what I wanted to do in college, I had no idea what my next steps were, what my plans were," Pike said.

Pike grew up in a Christian household and in a Christian school but it just never really stuck and he found himself floating.

He didn't want to play baseball his senior year but his parents, James and Charla Pike, told him, "You got to stick with it. You're really good, We promise you it'll work out."

"Even when I gave up on myself they were still there, they didn't give up on me," Pike said.

Pike began to rediscover his passion for baseball and that became the catalyst transforming his outlook on life.

Last summer while playing baseball he developed new relationships and was invited, "Hey, do you want to come to church with me?"

Pike agreed to go and that opened the door towards turning his heartlight on.

"Over the summer something clicked. I met some some great people, great mentors to keep me along the way. Even my baseball coaches were such good mentors in my faith," Pike said.

Elkins' pitcher Noah Terry pushed Pike every single day to stay in the word of God, stay true to himself and continue to discover a destiny laid out for his life. That positive reinforcement took root.

He brought that fire and passion to Lincoln while moving from Pea Ridge. Pike resolved to bring about a rebirth of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter at Lincoln, which had been discontinued.

Initially he was told, "No, because whenever covid hit we kind of got rid of it because nobody wanted to do it."

Pike didn't let that dissuade him.

"I know a lot of people really want to show their faith, but they don't know how," he said.

Pike declared he would take the lead and show student athletes how to live out their faith on a daily basis among their peers.

He started a Bible study on Fridays which has drawn as many as 20 to 25 attendees.

"That's going to be my legacy at Lincoln. That's who I am. I'm the Jesus kid, the Jesus freak, who kind of walks around and plays baseball," Pike said.

Pike feels like his most important action during his senior year involved living out the role as a "Jesus kid" not just when he's in school and aware that people are watching, but habitually striving to attain a Christ-centered level of humility and camaraderie while he plays baseball and let that dominate his personality even in the heat of competition.

"Just me being me. I don't have to be someone I'm not, I'm just the same guy," Pike said.

He knows people won't separate behaving one way in school from a player who might act like a jerk on the baseball diamond.

Pike's parents, his grandparents, Tubby and Charlotte Shannon, of Lincoln, and his small group leader, Lee Gaesswitz, played instrumental roles in his life and he's appreciative.

Pike signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball for Ecclesia College, of Elm Springs, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, which fittingly was designated as the "National Day of Prayer."

Clay Pike is a Lincoln high school 2022 senior. He participates in FCA, FBLA, bowling and baseball. His plans after high school are to go to Ecclesia on a baseball scholarship and get a bachelors in sports management with an associate in Biblical studies. His advice for underclassmen is don't take anything for granted and cherish the little things.