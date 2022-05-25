WCEL Obituaries for May 25, 2022

Flag: Dobbs, Strange

Photo: Dobbs

Charles Mitchell Dobbs

Charles Mitchell Dobbs, age 87, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born June 3, 1934, in Odell, Arkansas, the son of Charles Austin and Edna (Cox) Dobbs.

Mitchell served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by wife, Betty Lou Dobbs; two daughters, Deanna Pergeson and Geneva Dobbs; four grandsons, Robert, Aaron and Austin Cole and Lester Dobbs; one sister, Geneva Collins; five brothers, Lester Dobbs, Arvin "Tude" Dobbs, Marvin Dobbs, George Dobbs and Ray Dobbs.

Survivors include one son, Mike Dobbs and his wife Sandie; one daughter, Ruthie Cole and her husband Robert; two sons-in-law, Don Pergeson and Myron Hamman; the "other" son, Bill Dobbs; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care given to Mitchell by Christina Thomas, Odessa Smith, Sierra Pergeson, Shawna Pergeson, Doris Foster and Rachel.

Funeral service was held May 20, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Scott Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

C.A. Strange

C.A. Strange, 81, of West Fork, passed away on May 18, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born on January 18, 1941, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son and only surviving child of Curtis and Christine Strange of Osceola, Arkansas. Both of his parents preceded him in death.

C.A is survived by his wife and love of 38 years, Diana McKee Strange; his youngest daughter, Lonnie Strange of Jacksonville, Arkansas; his oldest daughter, Stacy Dickson (Tony) of Paragould, Arkansas; and his son, Curt Strange (Ember); and grandchildren, Ava, Cole, and Mitch of Conway, Arkansas. He leaves behind many family members and friends who will miss him. C.A. also leaves behind two special furry friends, Boo Radley and Bobby Lee, who were his constant companions.

C.A. was a native of Osceola, Arkansas, and grew up in the Delta town, where he was a celebrated athlete. He graduated from Arkansas State University, where he played football and baseball for the ASU Indians. He played semiprofessional baseball for the Osceola Indians for two years until, as he said, "life got in the way of my baseball." He worked for American Greetings Corporation in Osceola for 24 years, and in 1989 he retired and relocated with his family to West Fork. He worked for Fayetteville Public Schools for several years before he decided to enter full retirement. C.A. was a very private person who was devoted to his home and his family. He maintained close ties with the Arkansas Delta throughout his life and returned as often as possible to visit people and places he held dear. C.A. was of the Baptist faith and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

A service for C.A. was held at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove, on Monday, May 23, 2022.

In honor of his love for animals, the family requests memorials to your local animal shelter. To send the family condolences, please visit: www.luginbuel.com or send to Strange, P.O. Box 564, West Fork, Arkansas, 72774.