What’s Happening

LINCOLN

Senior Center Yard Sale

Lincoln Senior Activity Center, 116 E. Park St., will have a yard sale, Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 29. Donations will be accepted on Thursday, May 26, only. Volunteers to help with the yard sale are greatly encouraged. Call the center at 824-3861 for more information. A free lunch will be provided for all volunteers.

Summer Reading Program

Lincoln Public Library's summer reading program starts Wednesday, June 1 with programs from the Amazeum. The first program is at 10 a.m. for ages 3-5; the program at 1 p.m. is for ages 6-12; and the 2:30 p.m. program is for ages 13-18. Free programs will be available for families the month of June. Stop by and sign up for the summer reading program.

FARMINGTON

All-Alumni Reunion

The Farmington All-Alumni Reunion will be 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170. For more information, contact Norma Dickerson at [email protected], through her Facebook page, or all 479-443-5286. Mark your calendar and plan to attend. There will be refreshments and good conversations.

MORROW

Edmiston Cemetery Decorations

Edmiston Cemetery will have decorations day and a memorial service at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 29. For more information, call David Latta, 479-848-3510.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Downtown Cleanup Night

Main Street Prairie Grove, the Chamber of Commerce and 2nd Saturday Trades Day are hosting a volunteer spring cleanup night in the downtown area, 6:30-8 p.m., Saturday, May 28. Meet in the lot next to the Heritage Museum on Buchanan Street.