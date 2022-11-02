Candidates Note Missing Campaign Signs





FARMINGTON — Farmington City Council member Diane Bryant, who is running for Farmington mayor in the Nov. 8 General Election, filed a police report Thursday claiming that several of her political signs have been vandalized and one has been stolen.

Bryant reported that a sign placed next to Gabriella’s Mexican restaurant on U.S. Highway 62 is missing and that she believes it was stolen.

She also reported that a sign next to 64 W. Main St., was found “shoved” to the ground and a sign at 161 W. Applewood was out of the ground. Another sign at 65 S. Hunter was found to be split in two pieces, according to the Farmington incident report.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn, who is running for re-election, on Monday said he has noticed five of his signs are missing. These were signs placed in yards with permission from the property owners, he said

Penn said he did not file a report with the police department about his missing signs

“That’s a deal that just happens during an election cycle,” Penn said.

He said he remembers that the last time he posted election signs, he placed 35 signs out and ended up with 27 after the election.

“That’s just typical. Kids do it. They knock them down or people get them and don’t like me or whatever. It’s kinda hard to prove.”

He said it’s possible even more signs will be missing after Halloween night with kids out and about.

Penn said this area has had wind up to 45 miles per hour at times and many signs have been twisted around by the wind.

“I’m not an expert but I know what it took to drive my T posts down into the ground. You have to go below the spike.”

The police report on Bryant’s signs said an officer made an inquiry to determine if the sign near Gabriella’s may have been removed by the Arkansas Department of Transportation because it was in the right of way but no one was able to determine if that was the case.

According to the report, no one else at the time had reported missing or vandalized signs. There was not significant evidence to determine if the damage to Bryant’s signs was from natural occurrences or if there was any foul play involved, according to the report.

Further action will be taken if addition evidence is presented, the report said. For now, patrol officers have been made aware of the complaint and will patrol areas where signs are placed to help deter any actions that would violate state law.

Jerrod Fraley, also a mayoral candidate for Farmington, on Monday said he had a couple of signs missing but noted it’s possible the signs are missing because of the wind storm that came through.

“I really didn’t think it was a big deal,” he said in a text message. “I kinda expected to have a few taken. I wasn’t happy with it, but I wasn’t surprised either. “







