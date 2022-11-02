Farmington Planners Approve ‘Splash’ Car Wash





FARMINGTON — The vote wasn’t unanimous, but Farmington Planning Commission gave the go ahead last week on a large scale development plan for a new car wash to be located on the grassy land east of Arvest Bank on Main Street.

The commission voted 5-2 to approve the plan for Splash Inc., which would be a facility similar to other car wash facilities in Northwest Arkansas, with one automated drive-through wash tunnel, 15 vacuum stalls, a three-lane kiosk to pay for the service and 15 parking spaces. An on-site detention pond will be used for storm water drainage.

The carwash would be located on about 3/4 of the 2.4-acre parcel. The area in the back of the property is zoned residential and will remain as green space.

Commissioners Keith Macedo, Bobby Wilson, Howard Carter, Gerry Harris and Jay Moore voted for the plan, subject to the engineer’s memo along with other conditions attached to it. Commissioners Judy Horne and Chad Ball noted “no” on the motion.

The conditions are that the dumpster will be allowed to be near the front of the property but a split-faced block material will be used to hide the container, along with a steel gate. The plan calls for two driveways off Main Street with right turn only exits. The conditions include that these can “never” be changed to allow vehicles to turn left across traffic on Main Street.

In addition to the Main Street driveways, customers will be able to enter or exit the business through a driveway off Green Street and then turn left or right onto Main Street.

Tanner Freeman with Colliers, Inc., presented the Splash large scale development plan, along with Phillip Lewis of Phillip Lewis Engineering, Inc. Freeman said Splash is an Arkansas family-owned business that is excited to do business in Farmington. The company has about 15-20 carwashes around the state with several under construction in Northwest Arkansas, according to Freeman.

During the commission’s discussion about the plan, Horne said she was concerned about the business using all of the land for a car wash.

“That’s a gorgeous piece of land and it seems like to me that’s a waste of land in the way that’s designed,” Horne said.

Ball said he was concerned about cars stacking up at the pay kiosks and if it would cause a bottleneck for cars circling around to go out the Green Street exit. He wondered if vehicles then would be backed up onto Green Street, which would affect traffic going into the residential neighborhood behind the car wash.

Lewis said the Splash company studies traffic and customer count because it doesn’t want to have problems with stacking at the pay kiosks. The Farmington carwash would have three lanes with pay kiosks.

“It’s a big deal to them because people get impatient and they lose customers,” Lewis said. “It’s kinda a science to it.”

Several commissioners had concerns about people trying to make a left hand turn out of the car wash onto Main Street. Freeman said the facility would have physical barriers at the Main Street driveways to prevent cars from trying to turn left.

Commissioner Bobby Wilson asked if anything had been discussed with Arvest Bank as far as connectivity to allow a way for vehicles to get to the traffic light at the intersection of Broyles and Main streets.

City engineer Chris Brackett with KMS Engineering Integrity said the city has had conversations with Arvest and the bank is not interested in cross access. If Arvest had built its bank there within the past five years, cross access would have been installed but the bank was built before those recommendations, Brackett said.

“So Arvest isn’t interested in safety?” Wilson responded. “I’ll say it.”

Brackett pointed out that the city can’t force Arvest to provide connectivity.

Freeman said the company approached the idea with Arvest and didn’t get a final conclusion so decided to move forward with the current concept.

Several people from the public addressed the commissioners with concerns or questions about the development, including Brent Vinson, site and planning coordinator for Arvest Bank, who was there to represent Arvest Bank.

Vinson said Arvest was opposed to a car wash on that property for several reasons. He pointed out there was a similar car wash not far away on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville. He said the bank was concerned about noise from vacuums, litter from people cleaning out cars, lights from the facility and wastewater generated by the car wash.

Vinson said the bank also was concerned about the traffic that would be generated from the business, noting vehicles probably would turn right out of the car wash and then immediately turn into the Arvest parking lot to get to the traffic light on Broyles. Vinson said the bank considers this a safety concern for its customers.

He added that the bank was opposed to cross access also because of safety concerns, especially to those vehicles in the drive-through or using the ATM.

There was some discussion about the possibility of building a street behind Arvest from the car wash to Broyles but it was pointed out this would be a City Council question since most of that land belongs to the city. Another idea tossed out was installing a traffic light at Green Street but this would be question for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

One neighbor on Louise Street behind the property was concerned about drainage from the development. This neighbor was assured that storm drainage post construction would not exceed run-off preconstruction. Brackett said the property would drain between Louise Street and Arvest into the creek.

Norm Toering of Farmington urged the commission to consider the traffic the facility will generate and to think about how traffic will increase as Farmington grows in years to come.

“Just a comment. We’re growing,” Toering said. “Everyone south of us is growing. Traffic is gonna get really bad on 62 and as a planning commission, you need to look at it. If we’re gonna let people out and there’s not a light, it’s gonna get really bad.”

He added, “We gotta think about, what are we doing? What are we approving, and is it safe to get out? Because you said it best, idiots will try to turn left. And if you think traffic’s bad now, wait three or four years. It’s going to be triple guys.”

Toering was asked for any recommendations and he wondered why the business was not connecting to Arvest to get to the light. He said he believes the car wash will be busy and people living in the neighborhood behind the car wash will be impacted by the additional traffic when they are trying to exit from Green Street onto Main Street.

Lewis assured commissioners Splash is a good company that does its research before buying a piece of property.

“It will be very clean and very high-end materials on the exterior,” Lewis said.

In answering questions from commission member Keith Macedo, city attorney Steve Tennant said a car wash is allowed in a C-2 zone in Farmington and the company has every right to ask to build a car wash on that piece of property.



