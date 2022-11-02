Halloween Fun

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lynn Davis with Flowers-N-Friends of Prairie Grove hands out candy at the Trunk or Treat sponsored by Prairie Grove Police Department on Monday night. Families were lined up at the event held in the parking lot of Prairie Grove Christian Church for candy and games hosted by many local businesses, organizations and churches.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Meredith Stills, left, and Sarah O'Brien hand out candy to Taegen Benedict and Emerson Benedict at the Prairie Grove Trunk or Treat on Monday. The Halloween event was sponsored by the police department with the help of many local businesses, organizations and churches. The children's parents, Kenzie and Joseph Benedict, and grandparents, Frank and Kay Giargino, all of Prairie Grove, brought the children to Trunk or Treat held in the parking lot of Prairie Grove Christian Church.

