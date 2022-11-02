Lady Cardinals Overcome 0-2 Deficit

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington overcame an 0-2 deficit by rallying to win three straight sets and knock off North No. 1 seed Pea Ridge (17-25, 12-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-10) in the 4A-1 District volleyball semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Pea Ridge won the first set, 25-17, and dominated game two. The lady Blackhawks jumped out to a 12-4 lead behind 4 kills by Sydney Spears and a pair of aces served by Olivia Labriola on their way to a decisive 25-12 win to put Farmington on the brink of elimination, down 0-2 in the match.

Spears had 2 aces, 13 kills, and 7 blocks in the match while Kasey Goldberg added an ace and 11 kills for the Lady Blackhawks. Other contributors for Pea Ridge were Trinity Fox, 5 kills; Kayleigh Mathis, 3 kills, 1 block, and Leah Telgemeier with 3 aces, 4 kills, and a block.

The third set featured a major flip-flop in momentum with Farmington running away from the Lady Blackhawks. Addison Kaiser's kill extended the Lady Cardinal lead to 22-9. Zoe Nix polished off the set with a block to bring the Lady Cardinals to game-point at 24-10 followed by a kill as Farmington claimed a 25-10 victory to stay alive and extend the match.

Pea Ridge was within 8-5 in game three on an ace, but a 5-2 run by the Lady Cardinals provided Farmington a 12-7 cushion on Kaiser's kill. Another Farmington surge, this time a 9-4 run, widened the gap between the teams to 21-11 with Nix pounding a kill.

Pea Ridge was on its heels, needing a Farmington error to break the run. Piper Robinson and Kaiser scored on back-to-back kills and the Lady Cardinals drew closer to closing out the set with a 23-12 lead.

Pea Ridge tried to stay in the game with Spears and a teammate recording kills. Kaiser tipped the ball away from an attempted Pea Ridge block at the net to give Farmington a 25-15 win and even the match at two games apiece.

Farmington rode that momentum into the fifth set and built an 11-5 lead. Pea Ridge tried to rally coming out of a time-out using a 5-2 run to narrow the Lady Cardinal lead to 13-10.

Kaiser produced a timely kill, which put Farmington at match-point, 14-10. A long hit by Pea Ridge sailed out of bounds and Farmington celebrated its 3-2 comeback win to advance into an Oct. 20 championship against Shiloh Christian.

The loss sent Pea Ridge into the consolation match facing tourney host, Prairie Grove.