Lincoln Bright Futures Says ‘Thank You’





LINCOLN — Halloween was the theme last week as Bright Futures Lincoln held its annual appreciation luncheon to thank the community for helping to meet student needs during the past year.

Jana Claybrook, a member of Lincoln Bright Futures Board of Directors, gave a presentation of the past year’s accomplishments and her presentation included short videos from numerous students also thanking Bright Futures for stepping up in times of need for children and families in the Lincoln community.

Claybrook said she wanted those at the luncheon, held Oct. 26 at the school districts’ administration building, to see how appreciative students are for “all the work that we do.”

This year, Bright Futures Lincoln helped purchase four graduation caps and gowns, provided beds, clothing, money for prescription drugs and utility bills, gift cards and food pantry needs.

Highlights from November 2021 through October include serving 300 children at the annual Back to School Bonanza, hosted by Central United Methodist Church and Bright Futures. Children received new backpacks, shoes, socks, toothpaste and a toothpaste.

The school was able to meet 262 needs from its clothing closet the past year. This included, Claybrook said, providing shoes, socks, coats, hats, gloves, whatever the needs might be.

Bright Futures helped families who lost their homes because of house fires, donated clothing for a high school student to begin school, provided a tux for prom, personal hygiene items, head lice kits, sunscreen for field day and leggings and athletic pants for elementary school and high school students.

In one specific example, Bright Futures helped repair the car for a high school student who is the major breadwinner for the family, said Claybrook, who is Lincoln schools’ learning services director.

“We had donations of auto work done on the car to help the student get back to work,” Claybrook said.

Bright Futures sponsors fundraisers throughout the year and it was able to raise $500 from the car show in Lincoln and $600 at the Arkansas Apple Festival.

The big news, she said, is that Bright Futures received $13,421 in donations throughout the year that was used to meet students’ needs.

“Our school and Bright Futures could not do this without your support,” she told those at the luncheon.

The model for Bright Futures, Claybrook explained to those unfamiliar with the organization, is that it is giving a “hand up” to students, not a handout.

Bright Futures connects school and community so that people are able to use their time, talent and treasures to help students be successful and graduate.

“If we can take away some of their nerves with not knowing where their next meals will be, with shoes if they are flopping down the hallway, if we can take some of that away and make the opportunity for learning better, then it benefits all of us, the school, the community, the students.”

Needs are posted on the Lincoln Bright Futures Facebook page for the community to see. This allows those in the community also to be involved in helping meet the needs.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln Bright Futures held its annual appreciation luncheon last week using a Halloween theme for decorations. It was held at the school district's administration office and community room.





