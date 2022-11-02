Museum Expansion

COURTESY PHOTO The Arkansas Country Doctor Museum in Lincoln recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new artifact and preservation building. Participating in the ceremony: (back) Lloyd Swope, Steve Pinkertons, John Mitchell., David Ellis, Joann Wright, Jacque Allen , Doris Thurman, Carol Reed, and Linda Curtis; (front) Tony Hager, Nicole Hager, Amanda Jo Lee, Aundra Spears and Mike Allen. The new building will be used to store artifacts and to create new exhibits for the museum. Anyone interested in volunteering with the museum or for more information, call (479) 824-4307; [email protected] or go to the website, www.drmuseum.net.



