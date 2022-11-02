New Voice At Ballot Box

In the wake of covid unleashed upon the world, many adults made decisions that youth felt like took the fun out of being a teenager.

Memories of what it felt like to bear the full impact of those decisions without getting any input into the conversation stuck with Jack Grayson, a member of Star City's baseball team two years later as the Bulldogs competed in a spring break baseball tournament hosted by Lincoln.

The Bulldogs made the 4-hour, 260 mile drive, criss-crossing the Natural State on a yellow school bus -- for the love of a game that got taken away from them for the better part of the 2020 season.

Lincoln Tournament

Star City Baseball Coach Brent Noble had a previous relationship with former Lincoln baseball coach J. Keith, who resigned after the season to take the head coaching job at Siloam Springs. Keith organized the tournament, drawing teams from all over the Natural State including Star City along with Newport and Palestine Wheatley from the east.

"I talked to Coach Keith. He invited us to come up and compete. He was at Watson's Chapel so I knew him from there. It was a well run tournament here. We had a good time, got a lot of playing in. The boys enjoyed their time here as well," Noble said.

The Bulldogs found themselves a fair ways from home, but the Lincoln folks appreciated having some quality teams make the drive and compete in the spring break tournament.

Noble thought the tournament would keep his ball club a little bit sharper than if the players remained idle all week during spring break.

"We try to get something in spring break, just to fine tune and get back in the rhythm of things, getting ready for conference [play]," Noble said.

Lost Baseball Season

When Jack Grayson looked back on the lost season of 2020, he didn't mind traveling to Northwest Arkansas for a spring break baseball tournament even with the weather downright cold.

"It's a little cool from our environment [in southeast Arkansas]. Our climate's very warm, it's not as uphill, very hilly up here, and that cool breeze, we really don't have that, but it's something that we got to overcome," Jack Grayson said.

Jack Grayson graduated from Star City in 2022. He played left field, center field, and catcher for the Bulldogs, standing 5-feet-9 and tipping the scales at 150 pounds. He remembers the frustration of many teenage athletes feeling left out of the conversation with spring sports gone by the wayside when Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed schools to in-person instruction leaving the Arkansas Activities Association little choice but to cancel baseball, softball, and soccer as well as track and field along with the majority of state basketball finals.

"We had a very talented team that year and we got cut off in March," Jack Grayson said. "We were going to go far, but it is what it is. It happens, I guess."

He remembers the disappointment when the program shut down, taking away an opportunity for Star City, which believed its baseball team had a chance to make a state tournament run.

"Oh, it was very disappointing. We just fought through it. We had a very close bunch of kids. We were all very close and always were together. Then, when they cut it off early, too quick, it just hit us hard," Jack Grayson said.

Girls Basketball Finals

Jack Grayson offered a Star City perspective regarding the Class 4A State girls basketball finals that never happened between Farmington and Star City.

His older sister, Ally Grayson, played guard and forward, and Jack Grayson distinctly remembers "she ran some post" for the Lady Bulldog basketball team. Like the Farmington players and coaches, Star City wanted to play the state finals.

"She was really upset about how they didn't get to finish it out to see who really was the champion," Jack Grayson said.

Jack Grayson isn't afraid to state his opinion. After watching and cheering on the Lady Bulldogs through an undefeated 32-0 season, he thinks Star City could have won the state championship at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs in a showdown with Farmington, which had just knocked off No. 1 ranked Batesville, 76-64, during the 2020 Class 4A State tournament played at Farmington's Cardinal Arena.

"They just had that fight in them, they would never quit. Their coach, Becky Brown, she's a very good coach," Jack Grayson said.

Let's Play The Championship

Ally mostly kept it to herself. Meanwhile, Jack and the Bulldog baseball team were working through their own emotional trauma of having their season cancelled.

Eventually, the Arkansas Activities Association declared Farmington and Star City as co-champions and awarded each school a state championship trophy.

"She handled it well. They did get a state championship ring. She wasn't really bad tore up, but their whole team was kind of like ..." Jack pauses, searching for the right words and shrugs twice, "We didn't get to finish it out to see who really was the champion."

Virtually every high school class (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) directly affected by the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports seasons and basketball finals are now old enough to vote.

For the first time since the covid-19 issue stretched its ugly head out of the Wuhan Lab in China, their voices can be heard at the ballot box concerning this issue.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. Opinions expressed are those of the author.