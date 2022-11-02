PG Hands Shiloh First League Loss In Tourney

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Shiloh Christian rode the three-pronged attack of seniors Ryan Russell (13 kills), Rylee Kallesen (12 kills) and Jill Dudley (10 kills) to beat Prairie Grove 3-1 in the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament.

The Lady Tigers achieved the distinction of becoming the only 4A-1 team to win a set against Shiloh Christian this season by beating the Lady Saints, 25-21, in the third set on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

"I have the utmost respect for Prairie Grove's coach and Farmington's coach. Our league, I think, is going to be well represented this week in the state tournament," said Shiloh coach Nathan Bodenstein. "Conference is expected almost and I like their attitude about that but we talked about it and it's a lot harder to achieve than what we talk about almost."

Prairie Grove sophomore Emma Kate Vertz opened the match by serving an ace to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead, but Shiloh reeled off a 7-1 run to jump in front, 7-2, aided by three straight Lady Tiger errors.

Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic took time-out and the Lady Tigers responded by scoring the next four points. Kenleigh Elder pounded a kill, Ashlyn Tag contributed a block-kill, Macy Guist sent an ace over the net and Tag added a kill to pull Prairie Grove within, 7-6.

Shiloh Christian countered with a 13-2 run to take control of the set. Russell had three kills in the run that was capped by junior Abby James' kill. Six of the Lady Saints' points came off Prairie Grove mistakes.

Prairie Grove rallied by notching seven straight points, a rare feat against Shiloh Christian in 4A-1 play.

Havyn Huber started the run with a kill as did Ashtyn Burton. Kendall Pickett recorded an ace. Burton chipped in another kill and Vertz spiked home a kill as the Lady Tigers closed within 20-15.

James halted the Lady Tiger run by smashing a kill for Shiloh Christian, which once more successfully mounted a counter attack. Dudley's kill made it 22-15 and sophomore Laila Creighton served an ace. Shiloh Christian reached game-point on a Lady Tiger hitting error and won 25-15 on another Creighton ace.

Prairie Grove led 2-0 early in the second set on Burton's consecutive block-kills. Shiloh Christian took charge with a 10-2 run. Sophomore Reese Jones had two kills and a block and Russell chalked up a pair of kills, the second of which made it 10-4 in favor of the Lady Saints.

Prairie Grove fought back with a 6-2 run that began with a dink. Vertz had two kills and junior Elli Gerbholz produced an ace as the Lady Tigers clawed their way within, 12-10, but the rest of the set was all Shiloh Christian. The Lady Saints closed out the second set with a 13-5 run. Jones smote a trio of kills and junior Savvy Williams finished the set with an ace. Shiloh Christian won 25-15 to put Prairie Grove on the brink of elimination.

The Lady Tigers got a breakthrough win in game three despite falling behind 5-1 early by fashioning an amazing 11-1 rally.

Elder (dig), Vertz (set) and Tag (kill) worked the offense, sandwiched around a pair of Shiloh Christian miscues. Kenleigh Starr and Tag combined to turn away a Shiloh Christian hit at the net tying the game at 5-5.

Kallesen scored Shiloh's only point during the run with a kill, briefly putting the Lady Saints back ahead, 6-5, but the next seven points belonged to the Lady Tigers. Tag dished up an ace. Vertz (dig), Tag (set) and Elder (kill) gave Prairie Grove an 8-6 advantage.

The scenario repeated with another Tag ace and the same trio of Vertz, Tag and Elder teaming up for a 12-6 Lady Tiger lead.

A Shiloh Christian block interrupted Prairie Grove's momentum. The teams split the next six points before the Lady Saints used a 10-5 run to narrow the gap to 20-19 on the strength of two Dudley kills and a Russell kill.

Biocic called time to settle down the Lady Tigers and when play resumed Elder struck down two quick kills as Prairie Grove inched closer to a win with a 23-19 lead. Jones' kill got Shiloh a point. Tag answered by bringing the Lady Tigers to game-point at 24-20 with a kill.

Prairie Grove hit the next ball long, then Tag (dig), Pickett (set) and Vertz (kill) from right hitter ended the set with the Lady Tigers prevailing, 25-21, to stay alive in the match.

Shiloh Christian forced Prairie Grove to fight an uphill battle by getting ahead 10-2 in the fourth set. The Lady Tigers appeared poised to get back in the game with a 7-1 run that closed the gap to 11-9. The Lady Saints didn't allow them to get any closer by scoring the next four points and secured a 25-16 win to take the match, three games to one.

The win put the Lady Saints into the District 4A-1 championship against Farmington, a 17-25, 12-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-10 winner against Pea Ridge in the other semifinal.

With the loss Prairie Grove dropped into a consolation match against Pea Ridge.