Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY
Oct. 17
Cronuts-Donuts
80 W. Main St., Farmington.
Critical violations: Boxes of eggs were on top shelf of back fridge over ready-to-eat food. One spray bottle of oven cleaner was not labeled. Noncritical violations: None.
Oct. 20
Lincoln High School - Concession
1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.
Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Restrooms did not have hand wash signage.
See Um Smile Playhouse
297 E. Main St., Farmington.
Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: A can with dents on the top was found.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: McDonald's, 207 W. Main St., Farmington.