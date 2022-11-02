Sign in
State Volleyball Results

by Mark Humphrey | November 2, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.

CLASS 4A VOLLEYBALL

At Brookland High School

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

First round

Jonesboro Westside def. Pulaski Academy 3-0 (26-24, 27-25, 25-23)

Fountain Lake def. Prairie Grove 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20)

Brookland def. Joe T. Robinson 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-11)

Farmington def. Arkadelphia 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17)

Shiloh Christian def. Bauxite 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-17)

Southside Batesville def. Pottsville 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18)

Mena def. Pea Ridge 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22)

Wynne def. Morrilton 3-1 (25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16)

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Quarterfinals

Jonesboro Westside def. Fountain Lake 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)

Brookland def. Farmington 3-0 (25-6, 25-14, 25-20)

Shiloh Christian def. Southside Batesville 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 30-28)

Mena def. Wynne 3-1 (25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24)

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Semifinals

Brookland def. Jonesboro Westside 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-17)

Shiloh Christian def. Mena 3-1 (16-25, 25-5, 25-20, 25-18)

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Class 4A State Championship

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Brookland def. Shiloh Christian, 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-16)

