State Volleyball Results

CLASS 4A VOLLEYBALL
At Brookland High School
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
First round
Jonesboro Westside def. Pulaski Academy 3-0 (26-24, 27-25, 25-23)
Fountain Lake def. Prairie Grove 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20)
Brookland def. Joe T. Robinson 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-11)
Farmington def. Arkadelphia 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17)
Shiloh Christian def. Bauxite 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-17)
Southside Batesville def. Pottsville 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 18-25, 25-18)
Mena def. Pea Ridge 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22)
Wynne def. Morrilton 3-1 (25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16)
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
Quarterfinals
Jonesboro Westside def. Fountain Lake 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)
Brookland def. Farmington 3-0 (25-6, 25-14, 25-20)
Shiloh Christian def. Southside Batesville 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 30-28)
Mena def. Wynne 3-1 (25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24)
Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
Semifinals
Brookland def. Jonesboro Westside 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-17)
Shiloh Christian def. Mena 3-1 (16-25, 25-5, 25-20, 25-18)
Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Class 4A State Championship
At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
Brookland def. Shiloh Christian, 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-16)