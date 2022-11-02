Tigers Get Glimpse, Can’t Keep Pace

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove gave fans a glimpse of the type of game strategy and execution it takes to beat Shiloh Christian in the first half, before losing 55-22 Friday.

The Tigers didn't play flawlessly, yet overcame a fumble and held a 22-21 halftime lead in Friday's contest, which decided the race for the 5A West Conference championship. Things unraveled in the third quarter with a major breakdown in the kicking game in Friday's 55-22 loss.

Shiloh Christian scored 27 unanswered points in the third, beginning with Ezekiel Strong's 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Tigers didn't cover a pooch kick and Shiloh recovered at Prairie Grove's 21. Five plays later Eli Wisdom scored on a 3-yard run.

Prairie Grove went three-and-out on its next possession and Shiloh Christian scored again on a Carter Holman 9-yard pass from Wisdom. Aiden Benson's kick put the Tigers in a 41-22 deficit at the 6:43 mark of the third quarter. The same combination hooked up on a 30-yard pass later in the third and the visitors took a 48-22 lead going into the fourth.

Shiloh tacked on one more score on Bodie Neal's 10-yard pass from Wisdom in the fourth.

The Tigers had some big plays late. Miller ripped off a 37-yard run to convert fourth-and-three and Patterson completed a 17-yard pass in Shiloh territory, but Prairie Grove couldn't score.

The first half painted a vastly different picture between two teams that came into the contest with identical 7-1 overall records and 5-0 conference records.

Prairie Grove won the coin toss and elected to receive. The Tigers churned out 74 yards on the ground in 8 plays. Ethan Miller sparked the foray with a 29-yard run. Prairie Grove shifted two players to overload the right side and Miller cut back up the middle. Miller carried three times on the drive for 42 yards and Coner Whetsell toted the ball three times for 21 yards. Camden Patterson added 11 yards on a pair of quarterback sneaks, but on second-and-two from the Saints' five Patterson was intercepted in the end zone by Dax Widger. The defensive back wisely took a knee for a touchback, which gave Shiloh possession at its own 20.

Aided by an offsides penalty that awarded Shiloh a first down, the visitors drove the length of the field and took a 7-0 lead on Bo Williams' 5-yard run.

Prairie Grove kept its composure despite the change in momentum, and went right back to its ball-control run game. Miller converted second-and-11 by taking a pitch and turning the right corner. He rambled for 22 yards. Later in the drive, Miller ran a sweep left. Williams tried to shoot the gap blitzing inside, but got caught up in the offensive line traffic while a defensive lineman chased the play from the backside but couldn't get a handle on Miller. Shiloh junior Seth Lowe finally got Miller to the sideline, but was flagged for a personal foul penalty for a late hit out-of-bounds.

The half-the-distance-to-the-goal penalty yardage moved the ball from the seven to five. Patterson ran up the middle with the Tiger offensive line pushing the pile. Officials spotted the ball at the two and Whetsell slashed inside right tackle for a touchdown. A 2-point conversion attempt failed leaving the Tigers down, 7-6.

Shiloh scored twice in eight seconds to jump out to a 21-6 lead with 6:58 left in the first half. Wisdom had a 9-yard run and then threw a 38-yard pass to Bodie Neal after Prairie Grove fumbled and Strong recovered for the visitors.

The Saints went for the jugular and tried an onside kick, but Prairie Grove recovered at their own 49. The Tigers couldn't capitalize on the field position and punted. Jace Edwards intercepted a Wisdom pass intended for Neal at Shiloh's 38 and ran the ball back 20 yards.

Prairie Grove punched the ball in with Patterson scoring on a 2-yard quarterback sneak. The Tigers ran the ball in for a 2-point conversion to pull within 21-14.

Shiloh drove deep into Tiger territory before turning the ball over on downs at Prairie Grove's 14. The Tigers then mounted what statistician Ethan Hubbard described as "a miracle drive" that went 86 yards for a touchdown. Facing second-and-13 from his own 11, Patterson pitched to Miller running right. Miller threw a jump halfback pass to Conner Hubbs for 19 yards and a first down.

Three plays later Prairie Grove converted third-and-10 from its own 30 with Patterson throwing off his back foot with two defenders in his face to Matthew Velasco. The play went 44 yards all the way to Shiloh's 26. Patterson enjoyed good protection on the next play with Ryder Orr recording a pancake block on Shiloh's Thomas Reece as Patterson dropped back five steps. He hit Velasco at the two and the tight end lunged into the end zone for a touchdown. Miller ran in a 2-point conversion, lifting the Tigers to a 22-21 lead with 11 seconds to go in the first half.

The game resembles the 2015 Class 4A State football championship in that Prairie Grove also led in the game, 20-19, at halftime then didn't score in the second half and lost 39-20 to Nashville at War Memorial Coliseum at Little Rock.

Shiloh Christian 55, Prairie Grove 22

Shiloh Christian^--^7^14^27^7^--^55

Prairie Grove^--^0^22^0^0^--^22

First Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Bo Williams 5-yard run (Aiden Benson kick), 5:19.

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 2-yard run (pass failed), 9:37.

Shiloh Christian -- Eli Wisdom 9-yard run (Aiden Benson kick), 7:06.

Shiloh Christian -- Bodie Neal 38-yard pass from Eli Wisdom (Aiden Benson kick), 6:58.

Prairie Grove -- Camden Patterson 2-yard run (run).

Prairie Grove -- Matthew Velasco 26-yard pass from Camden Patterson (Ethan Miller run), 0:11.

Third Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Ezekiel Strong 83-yard kickoff return (pass failed), 11:46.

Shiloh Christian -- Eli Wisdom 3-yard run (Aiden Benson kick), 10:11.

Shiloh Christian -- Carter Holman 9-yard pass from Eli Wisdom (Aiden Benson kick), 6:43.

Shiloh Christian -- Carter Holman 30-yard pass from Eli Wisdom (Aiden Benson kick).

Fourth Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Bodie Neal 10-yard pass from Eli Wisdom (Aiden Benson kick), 8:00.