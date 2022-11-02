Veterans Day Programs

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will present a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 in the Latta Barn in honor of local veterans who have risked their lives for the country. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the ceremony will be at 9 a.m.

Honoring veterans was the foundation of the state park following the Civil War when the United Daughters of the Confederacy would host reunions for Confederate Veterans who fought at the Battle of Prairie Grove on December 7, 1862.

Music will be provided by the PG High School Jazz Band and the PG High School Choir. Coffee and refreshments will be served.

Farmington High School

Farmington High will have its annual Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, Nov.11. A breakfast will be served in the commons at 8:30 a.m. for veterans, active duty and family members. The program will begin at 9:25 a.m., in Cardinal Arena.

Farmington High graduate Blake Abrecht, Class of 2010, will be the featured speaker. Abrecht graduated as the #1 cadet in academic performance and as the outstanding graduate in systems engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He was selected to attend graduate school at MIT and served more than eight years in the Air Force, including a deployment to Africa and serving as an instructor in systems engineering at the Air Force Academy. He fulfilled his active duty service commitment and he and his family are now living in Prairie Grove. Abrecht works as a consultant in an engineering capacity.

Prairie Grove Junior High

Prairie Grove schools will honor veterans with a U.S. flag raising ceremony at 7:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 in front of the junior high on Mock Street.

A hospitality room will be open for veterans, active military and family members at 1:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Guests are asked to come to the front office to be escorted to the cafeteria.

A Veterans Day assembly will be held at 2:15 p.m. in the junior high gym. The public is welcome.

The Veterans Day activities at the junior high are student led by the junior high's EAST classes.