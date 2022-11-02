WCEL Obituaries for Nov. 2, 2022

Lesa Kay Bement

Lesa Kay Bement, age 63, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born December 9, 1958, in Charleston, Arkansas, the daughter of Buel Ray “Buddy” and Pat (Laman) Lyle.

Before her retirement she was employed at Country Vet in Farmington, Arkansas. Lesa graduated from Lanier High School in Austin, Texas and attended Louisiana Tech. She will be remembered as a champion of all animals. She never turned her back on a homeless animal. She founded Friends of Prairie Grove Pound and spent countless hours helping raise money to improve the pound and provide spay and neuter clinic for the community.

She was preceded in death by her father, Buddy Lyle, and one grandson, Brock Bement.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Bement; one son, Joshua Barnes (Santi) of South Korea; two bonus daughters. Shannon Bement and Kathy Scott; one bonus son, Steven Bement; her mother, Pat Lyle; sister, Gina Bailey (Bryan), all of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; brother, Danny Lyle (Sherrie) of Romance, Arkansas; thirteen grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sonia and Jan; one brother-in-law, Mike; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3 at Luginbuel Funeral Home

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, November 4, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Prairie Grove Pound, 314 E Parks St., Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753.

John P. Brown

John P. Brown went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2022, at age 95. Born on May 11, 1927, to Robert Corbe and Ethel May Carter Brown in Hazel Valley, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Artie Lee, HK (Ballie) and Thurman Brown; three sisters Agnes Brown, Hazel Reed, and June Reed.

John was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lowell, Arkansas.

At age 17, he enlisted in the US Navy - served in WW II in Japan and various islands. He received an honorable discharge and remained a dedicated patriotic veteran of this great nation.

He is survived by his wife of 50+ years, Martha “Marty” Dalton Brown of the home; one son, John Martin “Marty” Brown (Jan) of Okla. City; one step-son, Robert A. Cornwell of Prairie Grove, Ark.; two daughters, Valerie Ann Ayer (Sam) of Jefferson, Texas.; Janice Carol Cavin (Bill) of Rio Rancho, N.M.; Eight grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren a host of extended family and friends.

John spent his working career between Life Insurance Co. of Georgia (20+) years and (30) years with Wal-Mart, as well as other various firms throughout the years. John was the historian of his family and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Nothing would make him happier than to visit with folks about family ties because he knew so many people in NWA. John never met a stranger. John was a man of prayer and he loved reading his Bible and hearing the word preached.

Family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove.

Funeral service was held Monday, October 31, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Lowell, Arkansas, with Gary Thomas and Aaron Matthews officiating.

Donations can be made to Gideons International in lieu of flowers.

William ‘Bill’ Clark Griscom

William “Bill” Clark Griscom, age 85, a lifetime resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born April 7, 1937, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Clark Harlan and Margaret Frances (Pitts) Griscom.

Bill was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, Arkansas, where he served as an Elder. He had been a Gideon, a member of the American Legion, the Ozarks Cattleman’s Association and Telephone Pioneers Partner. Bill was a carpenter in his early years and was an apple and cattle farmer. Bill was one of the last “old” apple growers from Lincoln. The Griscom family had apple orchards in the Lincoln area for nearly 100 years. Bill loved raising cattle and probably loved talking about raising cattle even more. Bill had never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clark Griscom, his mother, Margaret P. Griscom Barkman, and step-father, Carl Barkman, and one sister, Shirley Griscom Reeves.

Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Barbara Louise Griscom; three nieces, Debbie Kimes and her husband Steve, Sarah Bock and her husband Dan, and Suzanne Brooks and her husband Nat; and several great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Sugar Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln or the Sugar Hill Cemetery.

Carrie Harlow

Carrie Harlow, 49, of Farmington, Ark., passed into the loving arms of our savior Oct. 27, 2022. She was born on Sept. 11, 1973, to Harold and Sandy Michael in Beebe, Ark.

She loved wearing the titles of Daughter, Wife, Mother and especially Mimi. She loved to travel, shop, do crafts, chasing and playing with her dog and flower gardening. She had a great love of life and adventures, especially seeing new places and trying new exciting activities.

She especially loved spending as much time as possible with family.

She is survived by the true love of her life, Mark Harlow of the home; her daughters, Emily Gauldin and her husband Chris, Melody Stephenson and her husband Dwight, and Olivia Pilgrim and her husband Matthew; her son, Brandon Harlow and his wife Nikki; her parents, Harold and Sandy Michael of McRae, Ark.; brother, Grady of Searcy, Ark., and his wife Virginia; sisters, Crystal Buster, LaDonna Armstrong and her husband Kevin, and Dawn Wills with her husband Patrick and their children Izzy and Fred Wills of Medicine Hat, Alberta; in-laws, Billy and Olivia Harlow of Centerton, Ark.; her grandchildren, Clark, Liam, Zeke, Kai, and Hazel-May; as well as countless friends. She was welcomed into heaven by her daughter Kaitlyn Nichols, Leon and Faye Nichols, and Myrtle Tony, her grandmother. Carrie was loved by all who met her. She is deeply missed by all her family and friends.

A visitation and celebration of her life is scheduled for Beard’s Chapel in Fayetteville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, between 5-7 p.m.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., with burial at Farmington Cemetery afterwards. All are welcome to attend.

Burl Eugene Orr

Burl Eugene Orr, age 90, a lifetime resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He was born June 19, 1932, in Lead Hill, Arkansas, the son of Marve and Florence A. (Brown) Orr.

Burl was a member of the Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Army. He loved to watch his grandsons play in all their sporting events.

He was preceded in death by wife of 53 years, Phyllis Bartholomew Orr; his parents, two brothers, Grover Orr and Virgil Orr; two sisters Marie Marler and Dorothy Wivel.

Survivors include his daughter, Vanessa Orr; his son, Bart Orr and his wife Tara, all of Prairie Grove; three grandchildren, Reed Orr and his fiance’ Kaden Selph, Ryder Orr and Race Orr; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 30, 2022, 4:30-5:30 PM at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held Monday, October 31, 2022, at Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Illinois Chapel Cemetery in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Prairie Grove Health & Rehab for the loving care given to Burl during his stay there.

Memorials may be made to the Phyllis Orr Memorial Scholarship Fund, 10819 Orr Rd., Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753

Bobby Jack Spears

Bobby Jack Spears, age 82, a resident of Summers, Ark., passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born January 21, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ark., the son of Ross and Virginia Madeline (Galbraith) Spears.

Bobby Jack served in the United States Army National Guard and was a volunteer fireman for Lincoln Fire Department for 16 years and Cincinnati Fire Department for 20 years and had served as past Fire Chief. He was a member of the Summers Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ross Spears; his mother, Madeline (Gailbraith) Spears Cox Gibson; his step-fathers Jack Cox and Gene Gibson; his mother-in-law, Ethel Conner Martin Whittenburg; grandson-in-law, Clint Jones; great-grandson, Jaxson Layne Mattox; and great-granddaughter McKenzie Iris Ann Williams.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley Jeanne Martin Spears; two sons, Martin Jasper Spears and his wife Elizabeth, and Mark Wayne Spears and his wife Christy, all of Cincinnati, Ark.; one daughter, Jeannie Williams and her husband Willy of Cane Hill, Ark.; one brother, Bud Cox and his wife Paula of Lincoln, Ark.; six grandchildren, Marsha Spears, Monica Spears (Bradley Sanders), Sara Terrell (Austin), Stephanie Dridi (Sami), Rachel Wilton (Jonathan), and Ross Williams (Hannah); 14 great-grandchildren, Sonny Robb, Tanner Rob, Briar Robb, Madison Pagan Cunningham, Nicole Pagan, Mason Pagan, Amberleigh Hale, Joyanna Hale, William Mattox, Lilly Jones, Cashton Jones, Brooklee Roach, Breck Roach, Maggie Wilton and one on the way; five great-great grandchildren, Tenzin Robb, Elias Robb, Hadleigh Cunningham, Tucker Cunningham, Rhett Cunningham and one on the way.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 6-8 p.m., at Luginbuel Funeral Home. Funeral service was held Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Old Union Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Volunteer Fire Department / Community Building, 24088 W. Cincinnati Road, Summers, Ark., 72769.

