Wolves Will See Third Straight Playoff Trip

LINCOLN -- Lincoln left no doubt about going to the playoffs by eliminating both 4A-1 teams that could've knocked them out with a 49-13 walloping of Berryville on Friday at Wolfpack Stadium.

Lincoln quarterback Drew Moore completed 19 of 24 passes for 167 yards and 4 touchdowns to three different receivers while sophomore tailback Kale Jones racked up 160 yards rushing and a touchdown on a mere 9 carries for the Wolves (5-4, 3-3).

The Wolves turned around a sub-par offensive performance in week eight's 56-21 blowout loss at Gentry. Lincoln's passing attack, which accumulated 2,356 yards before Friday, had a season-low passing completion percentage of 45 percent at Gentry, due in part to several catchable balls that were dropped.

"We just didn't have a good showing against Gentry, but we rallied back and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday really did have great practices," said Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza. "They do a good job of rallying. This group is resilient. We spent some of Monday on Gentry and we were honest. We always try to be honest, we try to make corrections and fix mistakes."

Catching passes was an area of emphasis and Friday the Wolves responded. Lincoln accumulated 359 yards of total offense. Jace Birkes was the top receiver with 6 catches for 68 yards highlighted by a 12-yard touchdown reception.

"We didn't have that many drops. The past few weeks we've had some drops that have hindered us a little bit," Mendoza said. "We just played clean on the offensive side of the ball and whenever we play clean, we move the ball, and moved it well and in chunks."

Berryville came into Friday's game at 1-7 overall and 0-5 in the 4A-1, and could have potentially knocked Lincoln out of the playoffs and claimed the league's No. 5 seed if they could have beaten the Wolves in week nine and Green Forest in week 10 combined with a Lincoln loss in week 10 and Huntsville losses in both weeks nine and week 10.

Huntsville also entered week nine at 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the 4A-1 with an outside chance to possibly bump Lincoln for the No. 5 seed by beating Green Forest in week nine and Ozark in week 10, but only had Lincoln lost to Berryville in week nine and to Elkins in week 10.

Lincoln wanted nothing to do with either conference rival entertaining any of those scenarios and eliminated not only the Bobcats, but also the Eagles by winning at home Friday.

Lincoln's defense was effective in stopping drives, utilizing a bend but don't break resilience. Berryville rushed for 288 yards and converted 10-of-12 third downs but lost three fumbles on the Wolves' half of the field. A fourth Bobcat turnover occurred on an interception.

This trend started almost from the git-go.

The Bobcats appeared to have a field position advantage on the on the opening possession of the game. Berryville set up shop with first-and-10 from the its own 43 and ran up the middle gaining several yards on a quarterback keeper, but the ball popped out and the Wolves pounced on the turnover, recovering a fumble at midfield just 16 seconds into the game.

Lincoln didn't play fiddle sticks once its offense took over. Jones had a 27-yard touchdown run called back. With the penalty yardage marked off, Lincoln went to its short passing game with Moore throwing to Colt Cushing to get 13 yards and convert third-and-8. The Wolves cashed in with a 9-play drive capped by Moore's touchdown pass to Caden Brewer.

Berryville sought to answer and threw deep on first-and-10 after reaching its own 49. Birkes intercepted the overthrown ball at Lincoln's 17 and returned it across midfield to set up another short field.

Again, the Wolves converted the turnover into points with Moore throwing to Kellar Price for a 21-yard touchdown. Price got open at the 17 on the wide side of the field with two men to beat. He got a block downfield from Brewer at the 10 and outran the other defender to the right pylon. T. Vang's extra-point kick provided the Wolves a 7-0 lead with 5:47 remaining in the first quarter.

Freshman Kayden Job scored Lincoln's third touchdown of the first quarter on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. The PAT kick failed, but Lincoln owned a 20-0 lead after one quarter of play.

"I felt like that's the most complete game we've played on both sides of the ball and in all three phases. We just didn't make a tone of mistakes. Offensively, we were clicking," Mendoza said. "Defensively, I felt like we rallied to the ball real well tonight. We created turnovers and took advantage whenever they put the ball on the ground for us. It's just a good all-around team effort."

Berryville got a touchdown and PAT kick in the second quarter. Lincoln offset that with two more touchdowns. Jones busted a 68-yard run to the house. He took the handoff from Moore and ran untouched around left end as his blockers sealed the edge. Birkes blocked a defensive back at the Lincoln 45, forcing him to turn around and that was all Jones needed to sprint by him down the left sideline.

Moore hit Colt Cushing on a 22-yard pass to set up a first-and-goal from the Bobcats' seven.

Moore passed to Birkes for a 2-point conversion and later in the period hit Brewer with a 12-yard scoring pass just before the half.

Lincoln held a 35-7 halftime lead and established a running clock in the third quarter with two additional scores.

Birkes was on the receiving end of a 20-yard touchdown pass from Moore that stretched Lincoln's lead to 42-7. Berryville drove into Wolf territory, eyeing a chance to answer, but on first down from Lincoln's 25, a high snap bounced off the quarterback's hands in the shot gun. Lincoln recovered the ball way back at the 38 before the Bobcats could get their wits about them at the 7:02 mark of the third quarter.

Lincoln began to use Price as a running back in the second half. He took a handoff on second down at the Berryville 33 and raced 21 yards before the Bobcats tracked him down.

Price ran the ball 18 yards for the Wolves' final touchdown. Vang kicked the PAT and the Wolves enjoyed a commanding 49-7 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Berryville continued to hurt itself with turnovers. Another high snap went off the quarterback. As he looked down trying to locate the loose pigskin, Ruger Remington hit him pushing him away and the Wolves recovered on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Berryville scored late in the fourth on Ethan Williams' short run, but a 2-point conversion rushing attempt was met with a wall of Lincoln defenders and failed.

The win and playoff berth firmly implants this year's Lincoln football team as the first senior class in school history to achieve three-straight playoff qualifications.

Lincoln 49, Berryville 13

Berryville^--^0^7^0^6^--^13

Lincoln^--^20^15^14^0^--^49

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Caden Brewer 10-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 8:55.

Lincoln -- Kellar Price 21-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 5:47.

Lincoln -- Kayden Job 1-yard run (kick failed).

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 68-yard run (Jace Birkes pass from Drew Moore), 10:16.

Berryville -- run (kick).

Lincoln -- Caden Brewer 12-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 1:07.

Berryville --

Third Quarter

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 15-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 2:30.

Lincoln -- Kellar Price 18-yard run (T. Vang kick)

Fourth Quarter

Berryville -- Ethan Williams run (run failed), 0:34.