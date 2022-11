Battle of 62 Rivalry Scores

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The 63rd annual 'Battle of 62' football rivalry between Farmington and Prairie Grove on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, wasn't decided until Farmington senior Peyton Funk (No. 33) fielded and secured an onside kick by the Tigers, allowing the Cardinals to run out the clock. Prairie Grove rallied from a 41-18 deficit in the third quarter and had a chance to go ahead but a 2-point conversion failed in the last minute. Both teams qualified for post season competition this year as 5A football schools.

YearWinnerScoreSourceLocation 1959Farmington24-16PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove*6-man# 1960Prairie Grove32-7PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove8-man# 1961Farmington34-20PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove8-man# 1962Prairie Grove12-7NWA Timesat Farmington8-man# 1963Prairie Grove73-0PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove8-man# 1964Did not play. According to yearbook Prairie Grove was 8-man# 1965Prairie Grove34-0NWA Timesat Prairie Grove*# 1966Prairie Grove14-0PG Enterpriseat Farmington*# 1967Farmington26-0PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove*# 1968Prairie Grove25-13PG Enterpriseat Farmington*# 1969Farmington22-6PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove*# 1970Farmington12-6PG Enterpriseat Farmington*# 1971Prairie Grove12-8PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove*# 1972Prairie Grove13-0PG yearbookat Farmington*# 1973Farmington52-6PG yearbookat Prairie Grove*# 1974Farmington25-6PG yearbookat Farmington* 1975Prairie Grove20-0PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove* 1976Farmington14-8PG Enterpriseat Farmington* 1977Prairie Grove12-0PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove*## 1978Farmington8 -0PG Enterpriseat Farmington* 1979Prairie Grove7-0PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove* 1980Farmington16-6PG Enterpriseat Farmington* 1981Prairie Grove20-0PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove* 1982Farmington22-7PG Enterpriseat Farmington* 1983Prairie Grove14-6PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove* 1984Farmington21-0PG Enterpriseat Farmington* 1985Farmington30-12PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove* 1986Farmington35-14PG Enterpriseat Farmington* 1987Farmington14-0PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove 1988Farmington28-0PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove 1989Farmington33-0PG Enterpriseat Farmington* 1990Farmington30-6PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove 1991Farmington13-7PG Enterpriseat Farmington 1992Farmington26-7PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove 1993Farmington8-0PG Enterpriseat Farmington 1994Prairie Grove28-14PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove 1995Farmington27-25PG Enterpriseat Farmington 1996Prairie Grove33-28PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove 1997Prairie Grove15-6PG Enterpriseat Farmington 1998Prairie Grove28-17PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove 1999Prairie Grove44-14PG Enterpriseat Farmington 2000Farmington40-6PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove 2001Prairie Grove34-22PG Enterpriseat Farmington 2002Prairie Grove21-7PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove 2003Prairie Grove50-14PG Enterpriseat Farmington 2004Prairie Grove12-7PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove* 2005Prairie Grove32-13PG Enterpriseat Farmington* 2006Farmington7-6PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove 2007Farmington14-8PG Enterpriseat Farmington 2008Prairie Grove28-15PG Enterpriseat Prairie Grove 2009Farmington19-18Enterprise-Leaderat Farmington 2010Farmington9-3Lynn Gregsonat Prairie Grove 2011Prairie Grove28-21Eye Witnessat Farmington 2012Prairie Grove27-21Eye Witnessat Prairie Grove 2013Prairie Grove49-13Eye Witnessat Farmington 2014Farmington34-27Eye Witnessat Prairie Grove* 2015Farmington28-12Eye Witnessat Farmington* 2016Prairie Grove35-14Eye Witnessat Prairie Grove* 2017Prairie Grove36-13Eye Witnessat Farmington* 2018Farmington33-30Eye Witnessat Prairie Grove* 2019Farmington27-7Eye Witnessat Cardinal Stadium** 2020Prairie Grove19-7Eye Witnessat Prairie Grove* 2021Farmington56-27Eye WitnessAt Cardinal Stadium* 2022Farmington41-40Eye WitnessAt Cardinal Stadium*** *Denotes first game of the year **First game at Cardinal Stadium ***First game as a 5A West Conference contest. #Lynn Gregson research. Compiled by Lynn Gregson and Mark Humphrey

Print Headline: Battle of 62 Rivalry Scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content