Candidates File Pre-Election Campaign Reports

FAYETTEVILLE -- Some mayoral and city council candidates for Farmington and Lincoln reported their contributions and expenses spent by their campaigns ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election.

Municipal candidates are required by state law to file pre-election finance reports no later than seven days before Election Day if they have received or spent more than $500. Candidates are required to list individual donations above $50.

For the Farmington mayor's race, only Mayor Ernie Penn filed his pre-election report by the Nov. 1 deadline.

The two other mayoral candidates did not meet the deadline, as required by state law.

Penn reported that he was the only contributor to his campaign. According to his report, he contributed $3,446.84 and spent the same amount in expenses.

Diane Bryant, who also is running for Farmington mayor, filed her pre-election report on Nov. 4. Last week, Bryant said the deadline "just wasn't on her radar" and that she would file it as soon as possible. Her report showed a $2,000 loan to herself, $1,675 in other contributions and $2,155.21 in campaign expenditures.

The third mayoral candidate for Farmington, Jerrod Fraley, last week said his contributions did exceed $500, but he planned to file his report after the election and pay the $100 late fee.

For Farmington City Council races, only candidate Linda Bell, who's running for Ward 3, Position 2, had filed a pre-election campaign report, as of Monday morning. Bell's report was filed by the Nov. 1 deadline.

She reported that she contributed $1,288.23 to the campaign and had spent the same amount in expenses.

No reports have been filed by other Farmington City Council candidates: Shelly Parsley for Ward 3, Position 2 or by Jeff Oxford or Kara Gardenhire, both running for Ward 4, Position 2.

Lincoln City Council member Terry Bryson, who is running for re-election to Ward 2, Position 1, filed a report by the Nov. 1 deadline. Bryson reported he had not received any contributions and nor spent any money on his campaign.

His opponent, Jerred Birkes, had not filed a pre-election report.

Several other local candidates, who are unopposed for office, had filed reports showing no contributions or expenditures.