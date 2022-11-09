Davis Carries On Military Legacy

LINCOLN – As a 17-year-old fresh out of high school, many friends, and even family, failed at first to really see and understand what drove Michelle Davis to enlist in the United States Marine Corps.

"I needed a personal challenge, and the Marines certainly provided that for me," said the quiet, smiling young woman, thinking back to her 1999 enlistment in the Marines.

From her tiny high school in nearby Westville, Okla., to Parris Island boot camp in Beaufort, South Carolina, was not only geographic miles away from her home and all she knew and understood, but it was also a distance to becoming the real person she so strived to become.

"Many would never understand it, that I was trying to find more than a real sense of patriotism for this country, that was and is still so important to me. But my enlistment in the Marines was so much more."

That "more," to Davis was about personal growth, learning organizational skills and finally adding to her personal and family legacy of becoming a veteran to serve the nation.

"My grandfather, my dad and even farther back my relatives were all on both sides in the military," she said.

"When I came along in the family line, well there were a lot of females and fewer males, so I was to be the first (in what now has become a line of) females to enlist."

That gives her a hint of a smile as she reflects upon her decision to become a U.S. Marine.

From the boot camp days at Parris Island, Davis, then PFC Michelle Chunestudey, grew up quickly, she says.

"I went to Parris Island, a 17-year-old girl fresh out of a tiny Oklahoma town and I emerged as a 17-year-old woman, a Marine, and ready to serve my country."

As Veterans Day 2022 rolls around, to be truthful Davis admits, the holiday some years just creeps up slowly - almost surprising her awareness that another Veterans Day celebration is upon her.

But not always.

"I can tell you sometimes the feeling of patriotism and Veterans Day is much stronger in subsequent years," she said.

"I see proud veterans from all the branches of service that have served much longer, given much more sacrifice and the excitement in their eyes for this special day each year."

But being a veteran, even a Marine veteran, is a way of life that Davis says she is proud to possess.

"It means a great deal to me personally to carry on the legacy in my family of serving in the military," she said.

Her sister, Jessica, followed her example to enlist and serve, but in the Army, making Davis still the only female Marine in the family line.

"I considered my enlistment a continuing of a commitment my family had with the military. My grandfather was in World War II, my dad was in the Korean Conflict, and on it goes."

Her parents, Jackie Campbell and John Chunestudey, are both, she says, proud of her sacrifice and service.

That line, unbroken with her service, wound its way from Parris Island, S.C. to Okinawa, Japan. This lush Japanese prefecture of 150 islands in the East China Sea, was not only a beautiful outpost, but also the site of some of the most hallowed Marine battles of World War II.

None of that was lost on Davis and her service to her country.

While only rising to an E-2 for Private First-Class status in her 18 months enlisted, Davis says her time in the Marines gave her a belonging and drive to become a lifelong citizen of her adopted community of Lincoln.

"I have a perfect life. I live 10 miles from my driveway to my parents' house in Oklahoma and it is another 10 miles to my in-laws in the other direction," she said.

While home from her early days in the Marines, she was accompanying a Marine recruiter to Siloam Springs to give talks on joining the Marines to students at her future husband's high school.

Meeting Jason, their whirlwind romance and eventual marriage would come much later, she laughs.

Davis said she longs for "more patriotism in our nation," and also wishes that "divisive barriers would be forgotten" with the nation pulling more together from both sides of the political spectrum.

The mother of two daughters, Kimberleigh, 22, a Navy enlistee, and Emily Meckley, 20, who is expecting Davis' first granddaughter, fills her days. Both are Lincoln High graduates.

Davis' spouse, Jason, keeps the family connected in his hometown of Lincoln. Michelle Davis commutes each day to Fayetteville where she is an accounting clerk at a large real estate and rental company. She fills her time, now that both daughters have left the family "nest" with serving as a member of the Lincoln City Council.

"Veterans Day is indeed a special day for America," she said.

"I'll always be proud to be a veteran, and I am proud to see others reflect upon their military service on this day and every day as we live out our lives in our communities where military service and honor are respected."