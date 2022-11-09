Farmington 2022 Football Profile

School: Farmington
Nickname: Cardinals
Colors: Red and White
Home Field: Cardinal Stadium
Year Opened: 2019
Playing Surface: Turf
Athletic Director: Beau Thompson
Head coach: Head coach: J.R. Eldridge (107-42 overall, 15-6 at Farmington)
Assistant coaches: Georgeio Milam, Steve Morgan, Jay Harper, Clint Scrivner, Austin Lewis, Jarrod Mattingly, Payton Covington, Casey Moreland
Conference: 5A West (Joined 2014)
Football State Championships: 1972, 1973
Most Recent Playoff Run: 2011 State 4A Semifinals, 11-3, Dumas, win 42-6; at Heber Springs, win 28-12; at McGehee, win 26-23; at Malvern, loss 25-49.
2022 Overall Record: 7-3
2022 Conference Record: 5-2 (5A West)
2022 Points Scored: 431 (43.1 points-per-game)
2022 Points Allowed: 256 (25.6 points-per-game)
2022 Differential: +17.5
2022 Wins: Prairie Grove (41-40), Alma (43-8), Greenbrier (49-20), Springdale (38-20), Dardanelle (58-14), Pea Ridge (49-16), Clarksville (70-14)
Recent league championships: 2006
First Round Playoff Opponent: at Valley View (8-2, 6-1 5A East), Friday, 7 p.m.
Source -- Compiled by Mark Humphrey