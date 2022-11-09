MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington kick returner Brandon Clark spins away from a log jam up the middle during the Cardinals' 41-40 rivalry win over Prairie Grove on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals go to Valley View High School at Jonesboro as the Class 5A playoffs get underway this week.

School: Farmington Nickname: Cardinals Colors: Red and White Home Field: Cardinal Stadium Year Opened: 2019 Playing Surface: Turf Athletic Director: Beau Thompson Head coach: Head coach: J.R. Eldridge (107-42 overall, 15-6 at Farmington) Assistant coaches: Georgeio Milam, Steve Morgan, Jay Harper, Clint Scrivner, Austin Lewis, Jarrod Mattingly, Payton Covington, Casey Moreland Conference: 5A West (Joined 2014) Football State Championships: 1972, 1973 Most Recent Playoff Run: 2011 State 4A Semifinals, 11-3, Dumas, win 42-6; at Heber Springs, win 28-12; at McGehee, win 26-23; at Malvern, loss 25-49. 2022 Overall Record: 7-3 2022 Conference Record: 5-2 (5A West) 2022 Points Scored: 431 (43.1 points-per-game) 2022 Points Allowed: 256 (25.6 points-per-game) 2022 Differential: +17.5 2022 Wins: Prairie Grove (41-40), Alma (43-8), Greenbrier (49-20), Springdale (38-20), Dardanelle (58-14), Pea Ridge (49-16), Clarksville (70-14) Recent league championships: 2006 First Round Playoff Opponent: at Valley View (8-2, 6-1 5A East), Friday, 7 p.m. Source -- Compiled by Mark Humphrey

Print Headline: Farmington 2022 Football Profile

