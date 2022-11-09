Farmington Encounters Tough Host

FARMINGTON -- Farmington (17-15-1) ran into one of the powers of Class 4A volleyball, Brookland, (33-5-2) and was swept in the state quarterfinals (25-6, 25-14, 25-20) on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The Lady Bearcats' dominance in winning the 2022 state championship played out in no uncertain terms on their home court. Brookland never lost a set while hosting the state tournament, sweeping Joe T. Robinson (25-13, 25-12, 25-11), Farmington (25-6, 25-14, 25-20), Jonesboro Westside (25-14, 25-15, 25-17), and Shiloh Christian (25-20, 25-19, 25-16), in the Class 4A State finals at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Farmington was the only team besides Shiloh Christian to score 20 points in a set against Brookland.

In an interview with the Hot Springs Sentinel Record, Fountain Lake head coach Tina Moore, whose squad beat Prairie Grove in the first round and advanced into a quarterfinal matched up against another local team, Jonesboro Westside, which is located about 10 minutes away from Brookland High School in northeast Arkansas, said noise was going to be a factor.

"A big advantage to them is going to be the crowd section," Moore said. "Because I think they almost dismissed the whole school today. Their crowd, since they're just 10 minutes down the road, was pretty amazing. I think not letting the crowd get in our heads probably is going to be a challenge too."

Things didn't go well in the first set for the Lady Cardinals playing on the Lady Bearcats' home court. Farmington struggled through one of its worst outings of the season and lost 25-6.

Last season the teams met in the first round and the Lady Bearcats knocked Farmington out of the Class 4A State tournament hosted by Shiloh Christian at Springdale by scores of 25-14, 25-20, 25-17, on the same date of the previous year, Oct. 26, 2021.

This year Brookland successfully received 40 of 42 Farmington serves and dug out 34 hits led by junior Rylee Walker's 11. She also accounted for 16 serve receives. Senior Keeley Beary had eight of Brookland's 13 blocks. Nothing was easy for Farmington.

"They're a really good team, a well-rounded team. In that first set we were back on our heels the whole set, just could not get a good pass going. If we tried to swing, it just seemed like if it could go against us, it did," said Farmington coach Greg Pair.

The Lady Bearcats rode the frenzy of their hometown fans while executing at a very proficient level. Brookland raced up 33 assists with 32 belonging to sophomore setter Chloe Rodriguez. Five different players, Beary (9), junior Maddie Smith (9), Rodriguez (8), sophomore Evan Polsgrove (8) and senior Destiny Calderon (7), recorded at least 7 kills for Brookland.

"We lost that first set 25-6 and one thing I was so proud of is you lose a set like that early, especially with the crowd as loud as it was, with their fans and everything on their home court, a lot of teams will just kind of fold. I was so proud of our girls; they never did. They never stopped competing, they never stopped playing. In each set we got stronger, we just didn't have enough," Pair said.

Farmington was twice as effective, at least on the scoreboard, in the second set as they had been in game one, losing 25-14. The Lady Cardinals played their best set of the match in game three but still lost 25-20 to bow out of the postseason.

The Lady Cardinals began state tournament play by sweeping Arkadelphia (25-14, 25-19, 25-17) on Tuesday, Oct. 25, to reach the quarterfinals.