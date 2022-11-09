Farmington School Board Approves Holiday Bonuses

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board unanimously approved a $1,100 one-time bonus for certified employees and a 2.6% bonus, with a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $1,100, for classified staff during its Oct. 24 meeting.

The board also approved changes for pay and incentives for child nutrition staff and made a couple of other changes in the certified and classified salary schedules.

The board went into closed session for a student disciplinary hearing and afterward voted to expel the student for the remainder of the year.

The total cost for the bonuses will be about $335,000, including benefits, Mandy Uher, district treasurer, said last week.

According to an email to school board members about the proposed bonus, anyone employed as of Nov. 16, 2022, will receive the one-time payment.

"So what we'd like to do at this time is give that nonrecurring bonus so that once we decide where we're going to be on raises, our staff isn't left out one raise," Superintendent Jon Laffoon said in recommending the board approve a staff bonus.

Salary changes approved include increasing the multiplier for the administrator's salary index for the director of technology and maintenance position from 1.10 to 1.15.

On the classified salary schedule, the board approved raising the rate for the position of commissioned school security officer from $12.32 to $16.37 per hour.

The board also increased the rate of pay for substitute teachers and classified substitute employees from $85 per day to $90 per day with additional increases if the substitute works a specific number of consecutive days.

Changes for child nutrition staff salaries include raising the hourly rate for the positions of child nutrition computer aide and child nutrition cook from $12.30 to $12.62 per hour and from $11.66 to $12.62 per hour, respectively, according to the classified salary schedule.

In addition, the district will pay a $100 bonus each semester to contracted child nutrition staff who have not missed more than two days for that semester, unless days missed are work related. Contracted staff will receive $2 per day each month if they have not missed a day during the pay period.

A $50 bonus will be paid to child nutrition staff after the first, second, third and fourth year of service and child nutrition staff members will be paid a $200 bonus each year after the staff member has completed five years or more of service, the schedule states. A $400 bonus will be paid each year after a child nutrition staff member has completed 10 years or more of service, the schedule states.

Summer school teachers will see a change in their salary from $100 per day to $50 per hour, according to the Extra Service Allowance.

The Farmington School Board also approved and heard the following items:

• Recognition of students Maebrie Collins, Carter McCollough, Whit Cox, Kathryn Steele and Kylie McElroy as October's Simple Simon's Cardinals of the month.

• The consent agenda which included minutes from the previous meetings, interdistrict transfers, out-of-state trips and monthly financial statements.

• Appointed board member Amy Hill as the Arkansas School Board Association (ASBA) Delegate.

• Gave an easement to SWEPCO to allow the company to install a transformer at the new junior high building.

• Approved the next meeting date for Nov. 21 at Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary.

