Former Players Salute Coach Taylor

LINCOLN -- Layne Taylor's former back-court partner when his dad coached at Star City, Austin Wilkerson, isn't surprised by the success Layne's experienced since transferring to Farmington as a freshman.

Layne Taylor set the single game school basketball scoring record at Farmington by scoring 61 points against Huntsville in a 4A-1 Conference game on Dec. 10, 2021. Layne was smoking to say the least, knocking down 23 of 37 shots overall and 9 of 13 free throws on his way to bettering the previous school record of 50 points set by Matthew Wilson on Jan. 13, 2017, against Clarksville.

According to Wilkerson, Layne's stature (he measures 5-feet-8) tends to fool some people, but nobody who's played with or against him disdains his heart.

"Everyone always questioned his size, but Layne, that kid's got a motor and he's not going to stop until he gets the job done," Wilkerson said.

When Layne attended Star City as an eighth grader in junior high he played with older teammates including Dawson McGough and Wilkerson, then freshmen, and now in their senior year at Star City.

"We all love Layne and his little brother [Press]. He [Layne] is real competitive like Austin said. We weren't that good, but he made us a really good team. He made us like the game more," McGough said.

Wilkerson smiled as he remembered how it felt to be the beneficiary of one of Layne's passes, setting up his teammates for easy baskets.

"He's really a good team player. He'll get the ball to whoever's open all the time and he's just a great player all-around. He can do it all," Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson ran as the shooting guard with Layne at the point.

"It was a one-two hit. It was really fun playing with him. That was probably the best times of my basketball [career] playing with Layne," Wilkerson said.

McGough also played with Layne in junior high and recalled his shooting accuracy.

"You know when he shoots it that ball is going in 90 percent of the time," McGough said.

McGough and Wilkerson both enjoyed playing basketball for Layne's father, current Farmington head boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor, when he ran Star City's boys basketball program as its head coach from 2018-2020, compiling a 30-24 varsity record with one state tournament appearance.

"Coach Taylor was always real competitive and he could take an average team and beat a really good team. It was always a great experience being in practice. He held us accountable. He was a tough coach, but I loved playing for him," Wilkerson said.

McGough echoed those sentiments.

"I also love Coach Taylor. Man, if you were having a bad day, he always could change it and make it good. He's really funny," McGough said.

STAFF PHOTO/Star City rising senior Dawson McGough played high school basketball for current Farmington head boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor as a freshman. He plays shooting guard in basketball and outfield in baseball. McGough played at Lincoln during a spring break baseball tournament.

