J.R. ELDRIDGE COACHING RECORDS
Opponent Last Played Won-Lost Alma20222-0
Ashdown20195-3
Baptist Prep20132-0
Bauxite20198-0
Benton20193-1
Benton Harmony Grove20192-0
Bryant20200-2
Cabot20202-0
Camden Fairview20110-1
Central Arkansas Christian1-1
Central West Helena20172-0
Clarksville20222-0
Conway20201-0
Crossett20190-1
Dardanelle20222-0
DeWitt20191-0
Dumas20131-0
Fayetteville20201-0
Fort Smith Northside20201-0
Fort Smith Southside20201-0
Fountain Lake20196-1
Gosnell20182-0
Greenbrier20221-2
Harrison20221-1
Hope20110-1
Hot Springs20176-1
Hot Springs Lakeside20110-1
Little Rock Catholic20202-0
Little Rock Central 20201-0
Little Rock Christian 20111-0
Little Rock Hall20110-1
Magnolia20111-0
Malvern20197-2
Mena20173-3
Morrilton20211-0
Nashville20193-5
Newport20131-0
Pottsville20192-0
Rogers20220-1
Rogers Heritage20211-0
Pea Ridge20223-1
Prairie Grove20222-1
Pulaski Robinson20194-3
Sheridan20175-2
Shiloh Christian20221-1
Sylvan Hills20191-1
Southside Batesville20171-0
Springdale20222-0
Springdale Har-Ber20201-0
Stuttgart20185-0
Vilonia20210-1
Waldron20152-0
Warren20182-1
West Memphis20201-0
White Hall20210-1
Wynne20191-1
Source -- Compiled by Mark Humphrey