J.R. Eldridge Coaching Records

by Mark Humphrey | November 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge, shown engaging a referee during the Cardinals' 41-40 rivalry win over Prairie Grove on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Cardinal Stadium, is now 107-42 overall and 15-6 at Farmington as the Cardinals go into the Class 5A playoffs this week.

Opponent Last Played Won-Lost Alma20222-0

Ashdown20195-3

Baptist Prep20132-0

Bauxite20198-0

Benton20193-1

Benton Harmony Grove20192-0

Bryant20200-2

Cabot20202-0

Camden Fairview20110-1

Central Arkansas Christian1-1

Central West Helena20172-0

Clarksville20222-0

Conway20201-0

Crossett20190-1

Dardanelle20222-0

DeWitt20191-0

Dumas20131-0

Fayetteville20201-0

Fort Smith Northside20201-0

Fort Smith Southside20201-0

Fountain Lake20196-1

Gosnell20182-0

Greenbrier20221-2

Harrison20221-1

Hope20110-1

Hot Springs20176-1

Hot Springs Lakeside20110-1

Little Rock Catholic20202-0

Little Rock Central 20201-0

Little Rock Christian 20111-0

Little Rock Hall20110-1

Magnolia20111-0

Malvern20197-2

Mena20173-3

Morrilton20211-0

Nashville20193-5

Newport20131-0

Pottsville20192-0

Rogers20220-1

Rogers Heritage20211-0

Pea Ridge20223-1

Prairie Grove20222-1

Pulaski Robinson20194-3

Sheridan20175-2

Shiloh Christian20221-1

Sylvan Hills20191-1

Southside Batesville20171-0

Springdale20222-0

Springdale Har-Ber20201-0

Stuttgart20185-0

Vilonia20210-1

Waldron20152-0

Warren20182-1

West Memphis20201-0

White Hall20210-1

Wynne20191-1

