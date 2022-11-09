MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge, shown engaging a referee during the Cardinals' 41-40 rivalry win over Prairie Grove on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Cardinal Stadium, is now 107-42 overall and 15-6 at Farmington as the Cardinals go into the Class 5A playoffs this week.

J.R. ELDRIDGE COACHING RECORDS Opponent Last Played Won-Lost Alma20222-0 Ashdown20195-3 Baptist Prep20132-0 Bauxite20198-0 Benton20193-1 Benton Harmony Grove20192-0 Bryant20200-2 Cabot20202-0 Camden Fairview20110-1 Central Arkansas Christian1-1 Central West Helena20172-0 Clarksville20222-0 Conway20201-0 Crossett20190-1 Dardanelle20222-0 DeWitt20191-0 Dumas20131-0 Fayetteville20201-0 Fort Smith Northside20201-0 Fort Smith Southside20201-0 Fountain Lake20196-1 Gosnell20182-0 Greenbrier20221-2 Harrison20221-1 Hope20110-1 Hot Springs20176-1 Hot Springs Lakeside20110-1 Little Rock Catholic20202-0 Little Rock Central 20201-0 Little Rock Christian 20111-0 Little Rock Hall20110-1 Magnolia20111-0 Malvern20197-2 Mena20173-3 Morrilton20211-0 Nashville20193-5 Newport20131-0 Pottsville20192-0 Rogers20220-1 Rogers Heritage20211-0 Pea Ridge20223-1 Prairie Grove20222-1 Pulaski Robinson20194-3 Sheridan20175-2 Shiloh Christian20221-1 Sylvan Hills20191-1 Southside Batesville20171-0 Springdale20222-0 Springdale Har-Ber20201-0 Stuttgart20185-0 Vilonia20210-1 Waldron20152-0 Warren20182-1 West Memphis20201-0 White Hall20210-1 Wynne20191-1 Source -- Compiled by Mark Humphrey

J.R. Eldridge Coaching Records

