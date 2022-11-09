Lady Cardinals Sweep Arkadelphia

FARMINGTON --Farmington volleyball coach Greg Pair wasn't sure how his team would handle first-round state tournament jitters, but he needn't have worried.

Farmington (17-14-1) advanced into the Class 4A state volleyball tournament quarterfinals by sweeping Arkadelphia (25-14, 25-19, 25-17) on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

"Any time you get to a big state tournament, you're kind of wondering 'how are we going to respond?' I had a few girls who played last year and I thought they kept their nerves in check real well and that helped us to get out early," Pair said. "We played really well against a good team and I'm just happy with how they performed."

Farmington looked sharp in taking the first set, 25-14, against Arkadelphia (14-9). The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 4-1 lead with kills by Addison Kaiser and Kaycee McCumber plus two Kadyn Hester blocks. Arkadelphia rallied to even the score at 4-4 before McCumber broke their mini run with a kill.

The match stayed close for the next few points until Farmington broke away from a one-point, 8-7 lead, with a 6-1 run.

Pair harps on maintaining an offensive flow.

"When we're on the offensive [flow], we're a lot better team than when we have somebody hitting at us the whole time. We really did, we got to set it up," Pair said.

McCumber sparked the run with a block-kill. Piper Robinson knocked down a pair of kills with Zoe Nix and Kaiser contributing scoring finishes in the spree that gave the Lady Cardinals a 14-9 lead.

The Lady Badgers got the next point on a kill coming out of a time-out, but Farmington reeled off four straight points to go up 18-10 with Hester smothering an Arkadelphia attack at the net.

Arkadelphia prolonged the set by scoring three consecutive points to hang around, trailing 20-14. Farmington responded by closing out the set with five answered points including two more kills by McCumber and an ace by Naomi Polanski that made the score 23-14.

"Any time you can get an ace and you don't get a ball returned and you get a point out of it, that's a big, big deal, and it's momentum. It gives those girls something to really cheer for especially that late in a set. I always think that if we can get to 23, you got a really good shot at it and her being able to do that was a big deal," Pair said.

Farmington won game one, 25-14, when Arkadelphia was called for a violation.

Samantha Brye opened the second set with an ace and Kaiser pounded three straight kills, staking Farmington out to an early 5-2 lead.

"Addie Kaiser stood out as one that really got going early, which any time we can get our middles going that really helps us a lot offensively. This year, that's kind of been our key is to get our middles going. She was able to get going and it kind of opened things up for us, but I really give the credit to our back row. Any time we can run offense it's because those girls on the back half are really passing well, putting our setters in a good place so we have multiple options and we're harder to read. Cailey Ramaker's been big for us all year and she did a really good job of keeping us going," Pair said.

Arkadelphia fought back, pulling even at 6-6. Similar to the first set, the teams exchanged points. Farmington slipped ahead on Robinson's block-kill. Next the back row fought off a big Lady Badger hit, earning the point when another Arkadelphia hit went long.

Polanski delivered consecutive aces, prompting a Lady Badger time-out with the Lady Cardinals up 11-6. Arkadelphia made the mistake of floating a ball near Hester. The 6-feet-2 senior saw it coming and smashed a kill.

Foster served twice for aces and an attempted block went out of bounds off Arkadelphia as the Lady Cardinals began to pull away with a 15-7 advantage. Nix chipped in a kill and Brye an ace to build a 20-11 lead for Farmington.

The Lady Badgers scored five of the next eight points trying to claw their way back into the set. That flurry offset an ace and kill by Kaiser, but Robinson stroked a kill from middle hitter to bring the Lady Cardinals to game-point, leading 24-16.

Arkadelphia made a number of outstanding defensive plays to fend off hits and scored the next three points on a kill and ace sandwiched around a Farmington hitting error. Pair disdained taking a time-out and elected to let the Lady Cardinals play on and they won 25-19 when a Lady Badger serve went long.

Arkadelphia briefly held leads of 3-2 and 4-3, but after a 5-5 tie Farmington notched four straight points in the third set. Robinson and Nix pounded kills and Foster served an ace.

Arkadelphia got a kill to stay within 9-6, but the Lady Cardinal offense functioned effectively with Robinson adding two more kills to her total in between a Brye kill.

Farmington's largest lead was 21-9 coming off a 16-4 run.

As they did in the first two sets, the Lady Badgers played their best in the face of defeat. Arkadelphia again tightened its defense, thwarting several Lady Cardinal attacks but eventually the deficit caught up to them. Robinson smote a kill from the outside hitter spot to bring the Lady Cardinals to match-point and they won 25-17 on a hitting error.