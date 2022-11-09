PHOTO COURTESY LINCOLN CHAMBER Lincoln Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting Oct. 25 for the grand opening of the new Legacy Bank at 205 W. Pridemore Drive. Loyd Swope, one of Legacy's founding members who ran the Bank of Lincoln for more than 25 years, cut the ribbon on behalf of the bank. Swope is retired but still serves on Legacy's board of directors. Julie West, who has 27 years of banking experience, is branch manager and Patrick Swope is bank president/CEO. The Lincoln branch has six employees, including members of an agriculture lending team. Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The ITM/ATM hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

PHOTO COURTESY LINCOLN CHAMBER Lincoln Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting Oct. 25 for the grand opening of the new Legacy Bank at 205 W. Pridemore Drive. Loyd Swope, one of Legacy's founding members who ran the Bank of Lincoln for more than 25 years, cut the ribbon on behalf of the bank. Swope is retired but still serves on Legacy's board of directors. Julie West, who has 27 years of banking experience, is branch manager and Patrick Swope is bank president/CEO. The Lincoln branch has six employees, including members of an agriculture lending team. Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The ITM/ATM hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Print Headline: Legacy Grand Opening

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content