Mendoza Experiences “Eisenhower Moment”

ELKINS -- Lincoln head football coach Reed Mendoza experienced an "Eisenhower moment" akin to the allied rout at Kasserine Pass in World War II with Elkins beating the Wolves 77-20 Thursday.

Eighty years ago this month, American and British forces launched Operation Torch in North Africa, the preclude to opening a second front in Europe against the Nazis at the request of the Russians, who were under siege in Moscow. German commander Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, a brilliant tactician renowned as the "Desert Fox," hit the allies with a devastating counterattack led by his elite "Afrika Korps" 10th and 21st Panzer divisions.

Scorned By Foes And Allies

American troops were particularly ineffective in their first battle against the Germans, forced by Rommel's tanks into a 50 mile retreat with more than 6,000 casualties. According to a National World War II Museum article posted online, "the inexperience of the U.S. Army in combat was evident in the performance of both troops and equipment," which drew Rommel's personal scorn.

British allies too were taken aback at the Americans' poor performance. The History Channel cites Eisenhower biographer Carlo E'Estes, who reported British soldiers began derisively referring to the Americans as "our Italians," a derogatory comparison to Germany's Axis' ally.

In his biography, "General Ike" Alden Hatch reports Eisenhower went out on an inspection jeep tour and got caught up in the retreat, surviving a rollover when his driver fell asleep at the wheel. They had taken turns driving and Eisenhower had been asleep in the back seat and thrown clear when the rollover occurred.

The sergeant was pinned underneath the jeep. Eisenhower managed to lift one side, freeing the man. Together, they pushed the jeep back over onto its wheels and went back to headquarters.

Elkins 77, Lincoln 20

Lincoln's lopsided football defeat Thursday paralleled that on the scoreboard. Elkins overwhelmed Lincoln on both sides of the ball.

"I'm glad we moved it up. I wanted to play it. I know Lincoln wanted to play it. We wanted to send our seniors out right and have a senior night so not having to postpone it because of the weather Friday, it was the right decision to move it up, and Coach Mendoza, just a class act, they wanted to move it up as well. We wanted to get week 10 in for all of the guys," said Elkins coach Zach Watson.

Elks quarterback Dizzy Dean came out hot, completing 20 of 22 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite targets, Jusiah Bettancourt (133 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Aden Williams (117 yards, 1 touchdown), caught seven passes apiece, while John Townsend scored on a 67-yard pass play. Da'Shawn Chairs rushed for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries to balance the Elks' offense.

Elkins scored twice on defense with Townsend going 25 yards with a "pick six" and defensive lineman Zanuel Martin also returning an interception about the same yardage for a touchdown late in the half as the Elks (9-1, 7-0) completed a 7-0 sweep of conference opponents in the 4A-1, earning a bye this week in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

"Big game for us, we wanted to go undefeated in conference so our guys came out with a great focus and played well. There were some times we looked a little sloppy, but we're going to get that corrected and overall it was a really good night of ball for our guys and our coaching. I'm really proud of them," Watson said.

Comprehensive Self-Evaluation

In Eisenhower's day, he recognized initial failure facing the Germans was no way to win a war and initiated a comprehensive, almost brutal examination of contributing factors to the defeat. He fired Major General Lloyd Fredendall, who had split up elements within divisions and assigned them separate individual tasks, causing them to do battle in an uncoordinated manner.

Hatch wrote, "Fredenall, an infantry general, didn't have the technique or feeling for tank warfare. What Ike needed was a man who could handle his armor with wariness and audacity." Eisenhower gave command of the II Corps to General George Patton.

Patton's ability to command along with his particular skill in tank warfare and refusal to take a back seat to the British generated an impact on the German and Italian forces. According to Hatch, 252,415 Axis troops surrendered to the allies rather than defend the mountainous Cap Bon Peninsula bringing an end to the war in North Africa.

Historical Resilience

Like Eisenhower when reporting to U.S. Army Chief of Staff George C. Marshall in Washington, "You would have been impressed could you have seen the magnificent display everywhere by the American enlisted men. I assure you that the troops that have come out of this campaign are going to be battle-wise and tactically efficient," Mendoza tried to put a positive spin on events.

"I just try to be honest with the guys all the time. We came out and we fought back and showed some fight for a couple of quarters there, well, a quarter-and-a-half really. I think with four minutes and change left it was 34-20 with us about to possess the ball. Then it really just fell apart and there's nothing you can say. We got our butts kicked," Mendoza said.

Regardless of the disparity on the scoreboard, Lincoln (5-5, 3-4 4A-1) qualifies for the playoffs for the third straight year, a feat never before accomplished in school history. The Wolves will make a 5-hour trip across the Natural State Friday to Pocahontas, No. 1 seed out of the 4A-3.

"That's something we'll be proud of and are proud of and tonight doesn't change the fact that we're going to the playoffs. We're going to get ready for Pocahontas and I think if we can play a little bit better defensively and play four quarters like we played offense the first quarter-and-a-half, we'll give ourselves a chance for sure," Mendoza said.

Don't Write Wolves Off

Watson wasn't entirely going to write Lincoln off, even after his big win Thursday.

"This Lincoln team is much improved. Coach Mendoza and his staff did a really good job of getting them ready, and I expect them to make a little bit of noise in the playoffs, too. They're going to be tough for a one to get out because they can score. They're doing a great job over there," Watson said.

The Wolves added four freshmen to the roster for Thursday's game and all are eligible for playoff duty.

Elkins takes major momentum coming off the gigantic win into the playoffs.

"It's just a testament to our kid's work ethic. They've done a great job of working hard all year so we're really proud of them. We played some really good teams," Watson said. "Our guys, they came and just played as hard as they could tonight and I'm just really proud of them."

Elkins 77, Lincoln 20

Lincoln^--^7^13^0^0^--^20

Elkins^--^25^38^7^7^--^77

First Quarter

Elkins -- Jusiah Bettancourt 54-yard pass from Dizzy Dean (kick failed),

Elkins -- Da'Shawn Chairs 6-yard run (kick failed), 7:00.

Elkins -- Aden Williams 30-yard pass from Dizzy Dean (Dawson Mallis kick), 1:48.

Elkins -- Jusiah Bettancourt 34-yard pass from Dizzy Dean (kick failed), 0:00.

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 64-yard pass from Drew Moore (Kale Jones kick), 11:26.

Elkins -- Jusiah Bettancourt 22-yard pass from Landon Neal (Dawson Mallis kick), 10:51.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 43-yard run (pass failed), 9:58.

Elkins -- Dawson Mallis 36-yard field goal, 6:23.

Elkins -- John Townsend 25-yard interception return (Dawson Mallis kick), 5:46.

Elkins -- John Townsend 67-yard pass from Dizzy Dean (Dawson Mallis kick), 3:49.

Elkins --Zanuel Martin 25-yard interception return (Dawson Mallis kick), 3:10.

Elkins -- Da'Shawn Chairs 59-yard run (Dawson Mallis kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

Elkins -- Jaquae Walden 50-yard run return (Dawson Mallis kick), 7:08.

Fourth Quarter

Elkins -- Connor Hamm 4-yard run return (Dawson Mallis kick), 11:50.