OPINION: Sometimes it’s us; sometimes it’s only us

Tammy and I (re) watched one of our favorite movies last week. The title is "News Of the World" and its primary star is Tom Hanks. It is a period piece that takes place in post-Civil War Texas, a region that was grappling with the power vacuum resulting from the collapse of the Confederacy, and the struggles of the various factions, both good and evil, to fill that void.

Hanks plays a character who travels from town to town reading newspapers to gatherings of people who either don't have access to the news, or can't read at all. During his travels, he encounters an orphaned girl, the daughter of German immigrants, who has lived with the Kiowa since infancy. As fate would have it, Hanks' character is the only human alive who holds the girl's destiny -- good or bad -- in his own hands. No one else is either able, or willing, to care for the girl.

Hanks' character spends the first third of the movie trying to give responsibility for the girl to someone else. Slowly -- inexorably -- it occurs to him that he is the only person in the world who can truly meet her needs and give her a life that doesn't end up with her being treated like an animal, or worse.

And so, Hanks' character goes "all in" taking responsibility for the child, eventually putting his own life on the line to protect her and care for her. This is a "feel good" movie, too few of which are produced today, in my opinion.

The movie leaves me uplifted, but at the same time a little convicted. Sometimes we find ourselves in situations in which we are the only ones who are the instruments which can be used to solve a problem or help others. Sometimes it is our skills, our abilities, or simply the fact we are in the right place at the right time that make the difference between success or failure, relief or sorrow, or even life or death. Sometimes it's us. Sometimes it's only us.

"For such a time as this," Mordecai said to Esther. It's not a cliché. How many times have we turned away from a situation that only we could fix because it was inconvenient for us?

Want to find greater satisfaction and contentment in life? Resolve to use your skills, abilities, wealth, or time to fix problems and help people. You'll be glad you did.

"And don't forget to do good and to share with those in need. These are the sacrifices that please God." – Hebrews 13:16 (NLT).

