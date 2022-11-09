Pair Honors Volleyball Seniors

FARMINGTON --Farmington coach Greg Pair honored his 10 volleyball seniors, who finished with a 17-15-1 record, and advanced to the Class 4A state quarterfinals this season..

The Lady Cardinals swept Arkadelphia (25-14, 25-19, 25-17) on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to reach the quarterfinals, then lost to eventual state champion Brookland.

"It's a big group of girls who will be missed. I was proud of them for being a big part of moving our program forward, getting us out further than we've been in a long time in the state tournament. They really stepped up their game late in conference so that we could get a second seed. I think they left the program in a really good place and I'm excited about the future, about who we have coming back and what the road looks like going forward," Pair said.

Manager Role

Josslyn McCall served as manager for two-and-a-half seasons, doing the job so well that Greg considered her like another right hand. She took care of logistics without being asked.

"She just knew what she needed to do and did it on a daily basis and that really helps to take that off my plate," Pair said. "Josslyn was an excellent young lady."

STARTERS

Micah Foster

Defensive specialist Micah Foster went after opposing hits and did a good job on the back row. She was third in digs with 162 and fifth in aces with 23.

"She was always smiling, always had a great attitude, showed up every day regardless of what was going on with a big smile and that's infectious for your team," Pair said.

Kadyn Hester

Starting right hitter Kadyn Hester, the tallest player on the Lady Cardinal roster at 6-feet-2, became an impact player. Hester recorded 40 blocks split between 9 solo and 31 assisted blocks, and added 25 kills.

"A year ago she tried real hard to fight her way into the starting lineup, but she was real bashful and a little tentative. This year she felt stronger and she kind of opened up and came out of her shell a little bit," Pair said.

He had a talk with Hester halfway through the season and told her he had to have more from her for the Lady Cardinals to be better," Pair said.

Hester not only comprehended the message, but took it as a challenge.

"She responded really well and did a lot for us on the right side," Pair said.

Addie Kaiser

Addie Kaiser, the other middle hitter at 5-feet-7, didn't set foot on the court at the varsity level in 2021. She played some junior varsity as a setter or outside hitter and even right hitter. Pair wasn't sure what was going to happen with Kaiser because she didn't play volleyball in eighth, ninth or her tenth grade years. Everything changed in her senior season. Kaiser produced 56 blocks, 17 of them solo, which was second on the team. She also contributed 67 digs and 14 assists, and was fourth among the Lady Cardinals with 35 assists.

"She worked real hard in the offseason and became just a lights out middle for us. This year she led us in kills (213) on the season from the middle. She just basically stepped up her game, which helped us a lot," Pair said.

Zoe Nix

Zoe Nix started three years, playing outside hitter at 5-feet-7. Nix was third in aces with 37, second in kills with 196, and added 20 blocks, 257 digs, and 22 assists.

"When we lost Remington Adams, who graduated last year, I wasn't sure where I was going to get that glue, that leadership from. I had a good feeling it would be her. The girls always looked to her for that. They always used the voice that was recognized and she did an outstanding job for this team. She never came off the court unless we had a big lead because I couldn't afford to take her off. There was one thing that was for sure, if Zoe Nix was not out there we weren't the same. She was our second best passer, second or third in kills from the outside hitter spot," Pair said.

Nix battled through a lot of injuries, a factor that wasn't readily evident to fans.

Nix had a lot of injuries her senior season, but never let that stop her. She would get frustrated if Pair pulled her out of practice because she wanted to compete.

"That girl was a ruthless competitor. She was an encourager for her teammates. Outside of what she gave us in volleyball itself, she was a great young lady of character for us," Pair said.

Naomi Polanski

Naomi Polanski was a good hitter at 5-feet-6, but without a returning experienced setter, shifted to fill that role. She lead the Lady Cardinals with 353 assists, finished second on the team with 42 aces, fifth in digs with 104 and had 15 kills.

"Naomi worked herself all offseason to get ready to do that. She did a real good job for us," Pair said.

Piper Robinson

Piper Robinson powered much of the Lady Cardinal attack as a 5-feet-8, left-handed middle hitter. She led the Lady Cardinals in blocks with 67, including 20 solo and was fourth in kills with 159.

"I've always said she's so bouncy, that girl could hit the ground and get back up so fast. When she got going in the middle nobody could stop her. It didn't matter who it was, whether it was Shiloh Christian or Prairie Grove or Pea Ridge, any of the top teams they had a hard time stopping Piper," Pair said. "She was smart in how she went about it and she was a big piece for us."

RESERVES

Megan Parrish

Outside hitter/defensive specialist Megan Parrish didn't see the court a lot, but Pair takes note of her diligent labor behind the scenes.

"Behind any good team is a group that gets them ready every day and she was one of those that did that," Pair said.

Skyler Riddle

Skyler Riddle also played the same two positions at 5-feet-6. "She was another one who worked really hard to get us ready every day, but didn't get to see a lot of court, but she competed," Pair said. "Neither one of them [demeaned their role], they didn't complain about it. They didn't fuss that they weren't out there. They just came to practice every day to work hard and push the girls."

Emma Ortiz

Right hitter Emma Ortiz won the Homecoming queen crown. She didn't get to play a whole lot, but like Parrish and Riddle didn't complain.

"She kind of understood that Kadyn Hester has about 5 or 6 inches on her. Emma still competed and worked hard and kept herself ready if there was ever a need," Pair said.