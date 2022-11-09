Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Andrea Quinones, 34, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 20, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ambe Johnson, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 21 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear, driving on suspended license, speeding.

Thomas Beauchamp, 39, of Huntsville, was arrested Oct. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justin Cameron, 41, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ireen Wilke, 41, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew Phillips, 38, of Wichita, Kansas, was cited Oct. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Molly Sisemore, 28, of Farmington, was cited Oct. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bobby Allen, 39, of Lincoln, was cited Oct. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 15-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited October 19 on violation of an order of protection.

Chris Northup, 31, of Fayetteville, was cited Oct. 18 in connection with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on suspended license, violation of interlock device, no proof of insurance, no vehicle license.

Joshua Swanson, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 21 in connection with aggravated assault on a household member.

Bryan Erke, 25, of Fayette-ville, was cited Oct. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tracy McGuire, 50, of Bella Vista, was cited Oct. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dakota Giddens, 29, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Lynn Lott, 63, of Bentonville, was arrested Oct. 20 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, no insurance.

Laine Warren, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 21 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, texting while driving.

Two girls, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, both of Prairie Grove, were cited Oct. 24 in connection with criminal mischief.

Colby Elkins, 27, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 24 in connection with theft of property.

Mckenzie Majors, 21, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 24 in connection with theft of property.

Jeremiah Weber, 18, of Prairie Grove, was cited Oct. 21 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, no proof of insurance.

Rowdy Ryan, 56, of Springdale, was cited Oct. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Two juvenile boys of Prairie Grove were arrested Oct. 27 in connection with criminal mischief.

Johnnie Ethridge, 50, of Gentry, was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Crystal Barraza, 56, of Kansas, Okla., was arrested Oct. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Harold Williams, 40, of Cane Hill, was arrested Oct. 30 in connection with DWI, speeding, careless driving.

Anrew Amburgey, 41, of West Fork, was arrested Oct. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 17-year-old girl of Prairie Grove was arrested Oct. 30 in connection with domestic battery.

Jonathan Holt, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Shane Smith, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bryan Leal-Gomez, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 31 in connection with leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving.

David Kaake, 53, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 1 in connection with public intoxication.

Jacob Ballard, 20, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 3 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

A 15-year-old boy of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 2 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.