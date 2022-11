MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Running out of the Wing-T is staple of Prairie Grove football as shown in the red zone during the Tigers' 41-40 rivalry loss at Farmington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Cardinal Stadium. The Tigers earned the 5A West No. 2 seed and host Batesville as the Class 5A playoffs get underway this week.

Tigers At A Glance School: Prairie Grove Nickname: Tigers Colors: Black and Gold Home Field: Tiger Den Stadium Playing Surface: Grass Athletic Director: Dave Torres Head Coach: Danny Abshier (225-122-2 at Prairie Grove), 30th season as Prairie Grove head coach. Assistant Coaches: Mason Pinkley, Nik Paroubek, John Madding, Matt Chandler, Matt Stelting Conference: 5A West 2022 Overall Record: 7-3 2022 Conference Record: 5-2 (5A West) 2022 Points Scored: 400 (40.0 points-per-game) 2022 Points Allowed: 306 (30.6 points-per-game) 2022 Differential: +9.4 2022 Wins: Harrison (46-40); Alma (45-30), Dardanelle (53-26), Clarksville (30-6), Pea Ridge (48-31); Gravette (50-28); Huntsville (45-8) Recent league championships: 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 First Round Playoff Opponent: Batesville (7-3, 5-2 5A East), 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium. Source -- Compiled by Mark Humphrey

Print Headline: Prairie Grove 2022 Football Profile

