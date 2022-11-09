Prairie Grove Marching Band Ranks 5th In State

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove High School's marching band finished fifth out of 19 5A bands at the state marching contest held Oct. 31 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The band qualified for the state competition by scoring a first division rating at the regional marching assessment held earlier in Springdale.

The day started early for the 71 performing band members who are in 9th-12th grades.

They rolled out of town at 4:15 a.m. that day to perform their 2022 show, "Phoenix Rising," at 9:30 a.m., and were rewarded with a good finish for their hard work, said band Director Michael Ferguson, who stepped into the high school band director's role this year after previously serving as junior high band director for eight years.

Ferguson said all bands in 5A, 6A and 7A performed Oct. 31 with the smallest band of each division playing first before the judges.

Farmington High Band also qualified for the 5A state marching contest and as the smallest band played first at 8:15 a.m. Bentonville High School was the last to perform for 7A schools at 8:45 p.m. and won the 7A state contest with 90.1 points out of 100.

For the 5A state contest, Paragould High Marching Band finished in first place with a score of 86.5. Lakeside High School was second with 81.8, and Alma High School Band was third with 81.15.

Prairie Grove received a score of 78.8.

Ferguson said he hopes next year the state contest will be expanded to three days to help prevent long bus rides early in the morning. He noted that Prairie Grove had a three-hour ride and then had to get ready to perform for a state championship.

If the situation is the same next year, his band will go down the night before, he said.

Bands are judged on precision of presentation, which considers playing and marching, and general effect, or the design of the show and the impact it has.

Prairie Grove scored well in precision accuracy for its playing and marching, Ferguson said, noting the score reflects the band's focus this year.

Since it was his first year as high school band director, Ferguson said he wanted the band to go back to the basics.

"They responded well and we were rewarded by the judges for that," he said.

In the future, the band will add more backdrops and props on the field and this will help with the general effect score.

Coming in as the new band director, Ferguson said he has made only a few changes but not anything that someone would notice.

"We still kinda have the same marching style, approach to things that Mr. Nichols (former band director) had established," Ferguson said.

He said the band has had a good year so far.

"Any time there's a director change, you worry about how things will go. But they've responded very well."

He said he and assistant band director Renee Palmore have been fairly demanding and he was glad his students saw all the hard work was worth it.

"I'm happy for them to get that recognition for their work," Ferguson said.

Palmore, who is junior high band director, came from a Texarkana school. Ally Holsted, a University of Arkansas student who has been in the Razorback Marching Band color guard, is color guard instructor.

In addition to the state marching contest and the regional assessment, Prairie Grove competed in two invitational marching contests this fall, at Bentonville and Rogers Heritage.

Ferguson also expressed his appreciation to the band booster club for helping to feed students, move equipment and assist in other ways.

Along with working in Prairie Grove, Ferguson also has taught band in Sheridan and some schools in Texas.

C. Nathan Gastineau Special To Enterprise-Leader Gracie Marler, drum major, leads the PG High School Band as it performs during the 5A state marching band contest on Oct. 31 in Little Rock.



C. Nathan Gastineau Special To Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove High School's 2022 marching band has 71 performing members in 9th-12th grades, including this line of trumpet players participating in the state marching contest in Little Rock on Oct. 31.



C. Nathan Gastineau Special To Enterprise-Leader Allissa Bodiford twirls the baton for PG High School Band's 2022 show during the state marching contest in Little Rock.

