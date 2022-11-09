Prairie Grove Seeks Public Input For City’s Future

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city had a good turnout Oct. 25 for a public input meeting on a draft updated future land use plan and master street plan at the public library.

Prairie Grove Planning Commission has been working diligently on the draft since January with Juliet Richey, urban planning leader with Garver engineering firm in Fayetteville.

The city invited members of the public to look at the documents and map and write their own ideas or comments for the commission to consider when finalizing the land use and street plan.

"It's been a long process to get to this point," Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, said in talking to those gathered in the children's area for the meeting.

Oelrich explained that land use plans are not regulatory policies and are different than zoning regulations.

"These don't require anybody to do anything other than when we are doing future planning," Oelrich said, pointing out that if someone comes in and wants to develop land, city officials will look at the future land use plan and see if the proposed development and the land use plan "mesh" and if the development meets the goals of the land use plan and the city's vision for that area.

Richey also spoke at the public meeting, reminding everyone that the draft land use and street plan are not set in stone. The plan is a long-range plan with a 20-year horizon that should be updated every five to 10 years, she said.

Commission members worked on land use categories, future streets, a vision and goals for six to eight months to get the draft plan to a point it could be presented to the public for additional comments.

"We want your input and we want your reactions to it. We really do," Richey said.

She encouraged those at the meeting to write on the map if they didn't like something, to circle it, draw their own lines and write down their own ideas.

"All those things are what we are going to consider," she said. "All input we get will be considered before we move on to the final stages of the plan."

The idea behind a future land use plan, Richey said, is that a city wants to have a cohesive vision for its future.

"It's no surprise to anyone how quickly Northwest Arkansas is growing and definitely Prairie Grove as well," Richey said. "You've been through a lot of changes in the last decade and one of the scariest things to do is move forward without having any kind of vision or thought process behind where you're going."

The plan will help guide rezoning development and infrastructure development in the city, Richey said.

She understands comments some residents make about keeping Prairie Grove just the way it is. But the reality is that Northwest Arkansas is growing "super fast," she said.

As an example, she cited statistics that show Benton and Washington counties had a population of 420,000 in 2010. By 2040, the projected population is 800,000, with another projection saying the region could have 1 million people by then.

The two-county area has averaged 872 new residents a month or 29 people per day for the last 30 years, and Richey doesn't see that slowing down.

"When you think about that projection in Benton and Washington counties, there's no way that Prairie Grove is going to be unimpacted with all that growth," she said. "That's why we have to plan. If things have to change, you want to have input in it and we want to know what you value and try to keep that as much as we can."

The city wants to make sure it has the infrastructure as it grows, sidewalks for connectivity and streets that provide for traffic without creating bottlenecks, Richey said.

The city wants to plan for the future. It doesn't want to react to what comes up, she added.

Marsha Philipak-Chambers of Prairie Grove was one of many who wrote comments on the map at the meeting. She said she wants the city to learn from mistakes made in the past, particularly on Viney Grove Road and Illinois Chapel Road.

Another concern she had is that she does not want U.S. Highway 62 in Prairie Grove to look like Farmington. She said she remembers when everyone was excited that the highway was expanded from two lanes to four lanes in Farmington but now doesn't want to go that way because it's so congested and tied up with traffic.

"We need to learn from Farmington's mistakes," Philipak-Chambers said. "They allowed every business to build its own driveway so you have a constant stop of people turning and getting onto the highway. If they had made adjoining parking lots or built an access road that would have been a better solution."

If Prairie Grove makes the same mistakes along the highway, it will be locked in and can't go back, she said.

"We have one shot and that's it. If they continue to put driveway after business driveway, we're going to have the same congestion," she said.

Sarah Nickerson and her husband moved to Prairie Grove in 2019 and they attended the public input meeting because they want to be more involved in the community.

"Knowing that Northwest Arkansas is growing so exponentially, it's fun to see the next step for Prairie Grove," she said.

From a lay person's vantage point, Nickerson said it appears the planning process has been thorough and that city officials are intent on seeking residents' opinions and finding out what is important to them.

"I think that's an awesome opportunity for all of us," she said.

She and her husband moved to Prairie Grove because of the historic houses, the downtown area and because it is a walkable community.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Marsha Philipak-Chambers of Prairie Grove writes comments on this poster at the public input meeting on a draft land use plan and master street plan for the city of Prairie Grove.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This large map shows the draft future land use plan and master street plan for the city of Prairie Grove. Residents were asked to look at the map and write on it any questions, concerns or changes they would like to see during a public input meeting held in the library Oct. 25. Comments will be considered as the planning commission finalizes the plan.

