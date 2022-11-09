Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Oct. 24

Agave's

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington.

Critical violations: There was an uncovered cup of soda in the food prep area. There was package of raw beef on the top shelf of the glass fridge. A bucket of lettuce being stored on the floor was moved to the cutting board of the salad prep station. There was a pan of cooked beans in the walk in dated 10/12/2022. There were cans of bug spray on the soda syrup boxes and a jug of Ortho home defense bug treatment in the storeroom. Noncritical violations: The facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate. The menu has the consumer advisory, but no asterisk next to the product to which it is applicable. A bucket of lettuce was being stored on the floor on the cook's line.

Prairie Grove Middle School

240 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Concentration of quat in the sanibucket was at 100 ppm.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Prairie Grove School Warehouse, 401 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove.

-- Special To NWA Democrat-Gazette