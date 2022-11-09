Rivalry Lives Up To Hype

FARMINGTON -- The 63rd edition of the gridiron 'Battle of 62' lived up to all the hype to close out the regular season, showcasing a climatic ending despite its postponement.

The game was moved to a Saturday 11 a.m. kickoff due to bad weather Friday night.

Farmington built a 34-12 lead, then withstood Prairie Grove's valiant comeback by foiling a 2-point conversion attempt and holding on to claim a thrilling 41-40 rivalry win Saturday.

Prairie Grove scored the only points by either team in the fourth when Tiger senior quarterback Camden Patterson hit fullback Coner Whetsell on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 48 seconds to go. Prairie Grove opted to go for two and try to win, playing on the road for the second straight year in the 'Battle of 62' rivalry series after getting bumped up to 5A for football following the 2021 season.

Farmington consistently got pressure on Patterson, especially defending four 2-point conversion passing attempts, and the Cardinal rush forced him to throw early. The ball fell to the turf well short of its intended target, Prairie Grove senior tight end Matthew Velasco, allowing Farmington to preserve its slim, 41-40, lead.

The Cardinals weren't out of the woods just yet.

Farmington fans held their breath with the Tigers lining up for what everybody knew was coming, an onside kick. Peyton Funk, one of the leaders of the "hands team" secured the football and the Cardinals ran out the clock to cap regular season action with both teams finishing conference play with identical 7-3 overall and 5-2 league records.

"We talked all week about it being a four-quarter game. Danny Abshier does a great job over there at Prairie Grove, seeing the field, being able to adjust. In the second half they were able to get some things on us," said Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge. "The bottom line is we made one more play than they did. The last play is not the game winner or the game loser, so much happened in between. I was proud of our players because they stayed in it."

Farmington's 34-12 halftime advantage evaporated with the Tigers out-scoring the Cardinals 28-7 over the final two quarters, beginning with a Patterson to Velasco scoring play that covered 74 yards. Whetsell laid a downfield block on Farmington linebacker Cooper Gardenhire, the closest Cardinal in pursuit.

Farmington got off to a good start, dominating play early. Junior quarterback Cameron Vanzant, seeing his first action in conference play, hit Funk on a medium range route on the second play from scrimmage. Funk broke multiple tackles on his way to finding the end zone on a sensational 59-yard touchdown reception 17 seconds into the contest.

"Funk's done that all year for us. He wins 1-on-1 battles like nobody I've ever coached," Eldridge said.

Prairie Grove's leading rusher Ethan Miller left the game with a broken fibula on the Tigers' first offensive play. The injury marred the rivalry contest and left the Tigers without two starters from their Wing-T backfield. Wingback Joe Sims was hurt against Tulsa Metro Christian and didn't play the conference season.

Farmington scored three times in the first half on Russell Hodge runs of 8, 9 and 4 yards to go with Gardenhire's 1-yard plunge. The return of starting quarterback Cameron Vanzant played a big role. He completed 11-of-14 passes in the first half and had key second half completions taken away by strange ineligible receiver downfield penalties called against his receiving corps.

Prairie Grove produced two first half touchdowns with Whetsell capping a 5-play, 83-yard drive on a 5-yard run and Hubbs' 61-yard run. Both conversions failed on pass plays.

"It took us about a half to get over Miller being hurt. They didn't pack it in. It could have been way worse than that [one-point loss], and for awhile it was looking like it was going to be. But our guys took a stand and made a great comeback. We just didn't finish," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier.

Prairie Grove stopped only one Cardinal drive in the first half, but dug in defensively after giving up a Hunter Reaves 57-yard touchdown on a pass from Vanzant at the 9:42 mark of the third quarter. Jorge Cervantes' PAT kick enabled Farmington to obtain its biggest lead of 23 points, but the Tigers shut out the Cardinals for the remaining 21:42.

Prairie Grove answered the Cardinal touchdown with an 8-play, 80-yard drive, featuring a 27-yard pass from Patterson to Whetsell and Marrell's 9-yard carry. Patterson scored on a quarterback sneak and Whetsell ran in a 2-point conversion that reduced Farmington's lead to 41-26 midway through the third period.

Farmington went three and out and attempted to punt, but Zach Ralston couldn't get the kick away and was tackled for a 7-yard loss, creating a turnover on downs and shifting momentum to the Tigers. Prairie Grove capitalized, marching 29 yards in five plays with Patterson finding Hubbs for a 16-yard touchdown. Rhett Marrell tacked on a 2-point conversion run and suddenly only seven points separated the teams at the 3:42 mark of the third quarter.

"There were several mistakes we made in the second half, especially on the punt team where we gave them a short field. They have some great players, Matthew Velasco, Coner Whetsell, Conner Hubbs and their quarterback Camden Patterson, he managed the game well. We were able to get a couple of interceptions on him which was huge for us," Eldridge said.

Farmington earned bragging rights, but didn't cover the spread and wound up as the No. 4 seed out of the 5A West. The Cardinals go on the road to 5A East No. 1 Valley View, a team Eldridge has never faced.

Meanwhile, Prairie Grove retains the 5A West No. 2 seed and hosts a first-round game against Batesville Friday at 7 p.m. at Tiger Den Stadium.

Farmington 41, Prairie Grove 40

Prairie Grove^--^6^6^22^6^--^40

Farmington^--^14^20^7^0^--^41

First Quarter

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 59-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Jorge Cervantes kick), 11:23.

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 8-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 3:23.

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 9-yard run (pass failed), 0:40.

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 9-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 9:47.

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 61-yard run (pass failed), 7:22.

Farmington -- Cooper Gardenhire 1-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 4:20.

Farmington -- Russell Hodge 4-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 1:00.

Third Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Matthew Velasco 74-yard pass from Camden Patterson (pass failed), 11:12.

Farmington -- Hunter Reaves 57-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Jorge Cervantes kick), 9:42.

Prairie Grove -- Camden Patterson 1-yard run (Coner Whetsell run), 6:45.

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 16-yard pass from Camden Patterson (Rhett Marrell run), 3:42.

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 21-yard pass from Camden Patterson (pass failed), 0:48.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Prairie Grove

Total plays^65^69

First downs^21^25

Total offense^336^499

Rushes-yards^29-80^43-249

Passing yards^256^250

Rush average^2.8^6.0

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^16-23-256-2-0^9-19-250-3-2

Punts-Avg.^2-47.0^1-24.0

Penalties-Yds^13-65^8-89

Turnovers^0^3^

Fumbles lost^0^1

Third-down conversion^5-11^3-11

Fourth-down conversion^0-1^3-4

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Russell Hodge 19-93, Sam Wells 1-7, Cooper Gardenhire 3-2, Cameron Vanzant 1-(-2), Zach Ralston 2-(-21). Totals 29-80.

Prairie Grove, Conner Hubbs 14-127, Coner Whetsell 12-73, Camden Patterson 7-28, Rhett Marrell 9-19, Ethan Miller 1-2. Totals 43-249.

PASSING -- Farmington, Cameron Vanzant 16-23-256-2-0. Prairie Grove, Camden Patterson 9-19-250-3-2.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Peyton Funk 7-129, Hunter Reaves 1-57, Lawson DeVault 6-39, Jagger Gordon 1-19, Gabe Burfitt 1-12. Totals 16-197. Prairie Grove, Matthew Velasco 5-178, Conner Hubbs 2-37, Coner Whetsell 2-35. Totals 9-250.