Tigers Discover Silver Lining In Loss

Prairie Grove found a silver lining in its 41-40 loss to Farmington by retaining the second seed out of the 5A West, which gives them a home playoff game.

The Tigers host a first-round playoff at Tiger Stadium against 5A East No. 3 Batesville this week.

"To play at home is a real bonus. It's a long, long trip [if you go on the road]. To lose Saturday's game and still be a No. 2 seed, it shows you've done what it takes to be a No. 2 seed," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier. "Farmington, Harrison and Prairie Grove are all real close. We all finished with a 5-2 conference record. In the system it came down to a three-way tie for second place. It worked in our favor and we're thankful to be playing at home."

Not One-Dimensional

In a worst case scenario the Tigers could have fallen all the way to a No. 4 playoff seed if they lost to Farmington by more than seven points combined with Harrison beating Pea Ridge by at least 13 points.

The Tigers secured conference wins over Pea Ridge (48-31), Harrison (46-40), Clarksville (30-6), Dardanelle (53-26) and Alma (45-30), before suffering back to back 5A West losses to Shiloh Christian (22-55) and Farmington (40-41).

The Tigers lost speedy halfback Ethan Miller, who sustained a broken fibula on the first play from scrimmage, but roared back from a 34-12 halftime deficit and had a chance to win if they could have converted a 2-point conversion with 48 seconds remaining.

"In the second half it showed that we're not just a one-Miller team. He's so fast, he can turn the corner and break long runs, he makes it easier to score, but we played well without him. Matthew Velasco (5 catches, 178 yards, 1 touchdown) stepped up. He was playing hard. Our quarterback Camden Patterson (9-of-19, 250 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions) stepped up and we had some other guys like Conner Hubbs and Coner Whetsell step up. Overall, it was a great team effort," Abshier said.

Velasco Shines

Velasco was on the receiving end of a big touchdown pass from Patterson off a flea flicker that enabled the Tigers to beat Harrison, 46-40, on Sept. 30.

"Camden threw it up. It hit on the Harrison player's hands. I saw it bounce off of his hands so I grabbed it and started running. I didn't know they fell down," Velasco said.

Velasco wasn't aware of the roar of the hometown Prairie Grove crowd as he crossed the goal line.

"I was in tunnel vision," he said.

It didn't take long for the celebration to catch up with him as his teammates swarmed him in the end zone.

"Everybody started dog piling on me. I started cramping up," he said.

Velasco appreciated the trust Abshier placed in him to execute in crunch time with the game on the line.

"It's awesome that he thinks of me like that, he trusts me to catch a flea flicker. It feels pretty good to beat one of the best teams in 5A," Velasco said.

That win proved the difference in securing the No. 2 seed for the Tigers.

Farmington Playoff

Farmington's two league losses were at Harrison (21-14) and Shiloh Christian (51-30). In addition to beating Prairie Grove, the Cardinals garnered conference wins over Alma (43-8), Dardanelle (58-14), Pea Ridge (49-16), and Clarksville (70-14).

Friday's playoff games are scheduled for 7 p.m. with Prairie Grove playing host to 5A East No. 3 Batesville (7-3, 5-2), and Farmington at 5A East No. 1 Valley View (8-2, 6-1).

"Valley View is very well coached. They play hard as you would expect for any playoff team. The keys for us are to travel well and execute our game plans on offense, defense and special teams," said Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge."We'll see if we want to keep playing football because that's what it's all about this time of year."

Vanzant Returns

Farmington advances into the playoffs three straight years, for the first time since former coach Mike Adams had a string from 2003-2013 when the Cardinals were in 4A. The return of starting quarterback Cameron Vanzant bolsters an explosive offense.

"Even though he was out six weeks, Cameron stayed engaged. He kept his conditioning level up. He threw the football even when he was in a [walking] boot," Eldridge said. "He's an exceptional young man and a great leader for our team."

For the first time since 2013, the annual 'Battle of 62' gridiron showdown between Farmington and Prairie Grove featured a key conference game. Farmington's been a member of the 5A West since 2014 while Prairie Grove joined the league this year.

Historic Cardinal Win

This was only the third time the rivals have met in the final week of the regular season. Prairie Grove won both previous times when the rivalry appeared on the schedule as the regular season finale with Abshier as head coach, taking a 21-7 victory on Nov. 8, 2002, and winning by a 50-14 margin on Nov. 7, 2003, according to Prairie Grove football historian Lynn Gregson.

Prior to Saturday's 41-40 win by the Cardinals, Prairie Grove had won the last conference game (49-13) against Farmington played at Allen Holland Field on Oct. 4, 2013. The Cardinals came in this year with momentum off a 49-16 win over Pea Ridge.

The historic win gives the Cardinals a chance to stretch their winning streak in the series to three, the next time the opponents meet. Farmington hasn't won three games in a row in its head-to-head gridiron battle with Prairie Grove since Allen Holland guided the Cardinals to a 13-7 win in 1991 before calling it a career, and his son, Jay Holland, forged a 26-7 victory in 1992, followed by an 8-0 win in 1993.

Of the 63 rivalry games played, 31 of them have been the first game of the season. Farmington holds an 17-14 lead in rivalry games played as season openers. When the game isn't the season-opener the series is even at 16-16 in contests played beyond the first game of the season.

-- Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. Opinions expressed are those of the author.