Veteran of Korean War

by Lynn Kutter | November 9, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Vickie Bailey sent a short writeup about her father, a Korean War veteran who will be 98 years old this year. Charlie Washington of Summers landed in Korea on Christmas Day 1950. He was with the Railroad Transportation Battalion 714. He dispatched and took supplies on the trains to the camps. He spent 17 months in Fort Simmons Hospital with pleurisy and was not expected to live. Bailey describes her father as her "hero."

