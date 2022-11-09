Veterans Day Programs

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will present a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Latta Barn in honor of local veterans who have risked their lives for the country. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Music will be provided by the PG High School Jazz Band and the PG High School Choir. Coffee and refreshments will be served.

Farmington High School

Farmington High will have its annual Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, Nov. 11. A breakfast will be served in the commons at 8:30 a.m. for veterans, active duty and family members. The program will begin at 9:20 a.m. in Cardinal Arena.

Prairie Grove Junior High

Prairie Grove schools will honor veterans with a U.S. flag raising ceremony at 7:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, in front of the junior high on Mock Street. A hospitality room will be open for veterans, active military and family members at 1:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. A Veterans Day assembly will be held at 2:15 p.m. in the junior high gym.