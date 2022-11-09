WCEL Obituaries for Nov. 9, 2022

Patricia Ann Cluck

Patricia Ann Cluck, age 87, a resident of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was born August 25, 1935, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of Samuel Wilson and E. Pauline (Reed) Morrow.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles M Cluck; one son, Sam Cluck; one brother, Keith Morrow; her longtime companion, Leonard Fitts.

Survivors include four children, Anita Young of Lincoln, Arkansas, Charlotte Allee and her husband Mike of Yuba City, California, Eric Cluck of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, and Regina Tomlison also of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; one brother, Paul Morrow and his wife Betty; eleven grandchildren, Katie McCratic (Mike), Rachel Ake (Nolan) Siobhan Davis (James), DJ Young, Chris Cluck (Amy), Charles Cluck (Kris), Bridget Gray (Tom) Matt Allee (Aron), Michael Allee (Ashley), Jeremy Cook (Stephanie), and Nicholas Yell (Amy); twenty-one great grandchildren, eight step great grandchildren, her first great great granddaughter arriving January 2023; one great great grandson, sister-in-law, Virginia Cluck; five nephews and three nieces.

Viewing was held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Morrow Methodist Church in Morrow, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery. There was not a graveside service.

