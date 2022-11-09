What’s Happening

FAYETTEVILLE

Son's Chapel Holiday Fair

The 2022 Son's Chapel Holiday Fair, hosted by Son's Chapel Quilters, will include yarn for sale from Ozark Knitting Co., and handmade items from fabric, quilts and crafts. The fair will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, and noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, at Son's Chapel, 5480 E. Mission Blvd/Rte 45, Fayetteville. The fair has free admission and free parking. Son's Chapel Quilters hold fundraising events to help with their cost to maintain Son's Chapel. The group meets Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for quilting, February-November, and has an open invitation for new volunteers who quilt, sew, or embroider, and for those are interested in free, hands-on learning.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Holiday Open House

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the annual Holiday Open House for downtown Prairie Grove and other small businesses in the community. The open house will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 11, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 12.