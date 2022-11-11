Farmington Mayor’s Race Heads To RunOff

FARMINGTON -- Farmington voters will decide their mayor in a Dec. 6 runoff election.

The mayoral race had three candidates, the incumbent and two challengers, but none received more than 50% of the votes.

Jennifer Price, executive director of Washington County Election Commission, said state law says that if more than two candidates are running for a municipal race, a candidate has to receive at least one vote over 50% of the total votes to be declared the winner, or, she said, if a candidate receives 40% of the vote and beats the next closest candidate by 20%, then the top candidate can be declared the winner.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn, who received 1,372 votes or 49.71%, will be in a runoff election against city council member Diane Bryant, who received 867 votes or 31.41%. The third candidate, Jerrod Fraley, received 521 votes or 18.88%.

According to unofficial results released by the Election Commission, 2,760 people cast a vote for the Farmington mayor's race with 155 undervotes. This means 155 people voted using that ballot but did not cast a vote for mayor.

Penn, running for re-election for another four-year term, this week said he was disappointed that he didn't receive more than 50% of the votes.

It's just the democratic process," Penn said. "Anytime you have a three-person race, it's hard to get a majority."

Penn noted many times voters do not participate in a runoff election with just one race and said he wanted to encourage people to get out and vote on Dec. 6.

"I'm going to let people know who supported me before that I'm in a runoff and I appreciate them coming out and voting," Penn said.

He said he may update his banners and signs for the runoff but with a short turnaround and the Thanksgiving holiday, there's not much else he could do to campaign for the runoff election.

Bryant said she appreciated everyone's support and that she hopes she will be successful in the runoff.

"I encourage people to get out and vote. A lot of times people don't get out and vote for small elections like that. But hopefully, they will get out and make a decision that's right for the community," Bryant said.

Bryant said she will probably pull in her signs for now and then put them out again right before the election.

For other Farmington races, city council member Linda Bell defeated fellow council member Shelly Parsley for Ward 3, Position 2. Bell received 1,233 votes (51.98%) to 1,139 votes (48.02%) for Parsley.

Kara Gardenhire, who is principal of Williams Elementary School in Farmington, received 1,403 votes (56.55%) for Ward 4, Position 2 to defeat former Farmington School Board member Jeff Oxford, 1,078 votes (43.45%).

Lincoln only had one contested race on the ballot with Jerred Birkes challenging city council member Terry Bryson for Ward 2, Position 1. Birkes won the election, with 288 votes (58.54%) to Bryson's 204 votes (41.46%).

The election commission will certify the results of the general election at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18. Price said the Farmington mayor's race will not be certified until after the runoff election.

