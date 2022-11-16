Breaks Don’t Favor Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A potential playoff win in its first season at the 5A classification slipped away when a fourth down pass fell incomplete with Prairie Grove losing 28-20 to Batesville Friday.

"They had a good scheme on us. It took us a little while to figure things out. At halftime we made a couple of adjustments that helped but overall we couldn't get them off the field. They chewed a whole lot of time off the clock and then when we did get it back they did enough to stop us, and we never got a break," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier.

The teams exchanged punts before Batesville scored the game-winning touchdown on Gentry Moody's 11-yard run. With the PAT kick added, the Pioneers led 28-20 with 7:14 left in the fourth.

A controversial whistle with Tiger kick returner Asher Linn still on his feet blew a play dead and, although Linn returned the ball across the Tiger 30, a holding call was marked off all the way back to the 11.

Prairie Grove picked up one first down on a Camden Patterson to Jace Edwards pass completion for 17 yards, but after three runs the Tigers wound up in fourth-and-five. Matthew Velasco got open but the pass was too high and fell incomplete, resulting in a turnover on downs and Batesville ran out the clock.

Prairie Grove burned its last time-out with 1:27 on the clock. Tiger fans held their breath, hoping Batesville might have to punt, but the Pioneers ran the clock down to one second before calling time-out to avoid a clock-stopping penalty on fourth-and-nine.

"We were still fighting for it. We were guess-timating six seconds left instead one of one. We thought we might get one more shot. We already had a play worked out, just give us one more shot, but we just didn't pull it off. They just outplayed us tonight," Abshier said.

Prairie Grove drove 57 yards to Batesville's one on the opening possession of the game but fumbled and lost two yards. The Tigers couldn't punch the ball in and turned it over on downs at the Pioneer one.

"They're real unorthodox, they just shift their defense around a bunch and they got into our rules a little bit. They just did it, they just beat us tonight," Abshier said.

Hubbs broke a 45-yard touchdown run, staking the Tigers to a 6-0 first quarter lead, but Batesville came back to build a 14-6 lead on a Jace Jeffrey 19-yard reception and a Hutchins 4-yard run.

The game was tied at 14-14 at halftime after Prairie Grove put together a sharp 7-play, 34-yard drive by executing its two minute offense. Conner Hubbs fielded a Batesville pooch kick and returned the ball into Pioneer territory with a big play in crunch time.

Two runs left the Tigers facing second-and-nine. Coner Whetsell then clawed out a first down by rushing to the Pioneer 21. Runs by Whetsell and Hubbs netted 8 yards. On third-and-two Camden Patterson hit Whetsell for eight yards before he was knocked out of bounds at Batesville's five. Hubbs took a quick pitch right and scored on the next play with 12 seconds left in the first half.

Patterson connected with tight end Matthew Velasco on a 2-point conversion pass, drawing the Tigers even.

Batesville took the opening kickoff of the third quarter and marched deep into Tiger territory at the two. Prairie Grove stuffed a quarterback sneak and a running play to bring up third-and-goal from the one. Batesville tried to run up to the line and snap the ball but was flagged for not being set. They got the five yards back on a third down quarterback keeper by Rhett McDonald and scored on fourth down on Holden Hutchins' 1-yard run.

Aldo Gallardo's kick gave Batesville a 21-14 lead at the 3:55 mark of the third quarter.

Prairie Grove answered four plays later. Whetsell exploded for 41 yards on first down. Velasco added another dozen yards on a wingback carry. After gaining 7 yards on first-and-goal, Whetsell broke the plane on a 2-yard touchdown run. The Tigers went for the lead, but a 2-point conversion run failed, leaving them down 21-20 with 2:45 to go in the third.

Batesville (8-3) advanced to a Class 5A quarterfinal against Joe T. Robinson while Prairie Grove finished its first 5A campaign at 7-4.

Batesville 28, Prairie Grove 20

Batesville^--^0^14^7^7^--^28

Prairie Grove^--^6^8^6^0^--^20

First Quarter

Prairie Grove -- Coner Hubbs 45-yard run (run failed), 2:33.

Second Quarter

Batesville -- Jace Jeffrey 19-yard pass from Rhett McDonald (Aldo Gallardo kick), 8:29.

Batesville -- Holden Hutchins 4-yard run (Aldo Gallardo kick), 2:07.

Prairie Grove -- Conner Hubbs 5-yard run (Matthew Velasco pass from Camden Patterson), 0:12.

Third Quarter

Batesville -- Holden Hutchins 1-yard run (Aldo Gallardo kick), 3:55.

Prairie Grove -- Coner Whetsell 2-yard run (run failed), 2:45.

Fourth Quarter

Batesville -- Gentry Moody 11-yard run (Aldo Gallardo kick), 7:14.

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Batesville

Total plays^38^70

First downs^13^18

Total offense^271^299

Rushes-yards^31-242^52-198

Passing yards^29^101

Rush average^7.8^3.8

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^5-6-29-0-0^7-11-101-1-0

Punts-Avg.^2-30.0^2-38.5

Penalties-Yds^2-10^10-64

Turnovers^1^0

Fumbles lost^1^0

Third-down conversion^3-7^4-13

Fourth-down conversion^0-2^6-6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Coner Whetsell 16-131, Conner Hubbs 9-95, Matthew Velasco 3-11, Camden Patterson 3-(-9). Totals 29-242.

Batesville, Gentry Moody 18-87, Holden Hutchins 14-52, Troy Stapleton 5-32, Cale Glasgow 6-18, Rhett McDonald 6-13.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Camden Patterson 5-6-29-0-0. Batesville, Rhett McDonald 7-11-101-1-0.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Jace Edwards 1-17, Coner Whetsell 1-7, Matthew Velasco 2-5,. Totals 5-29. Batesville, Jace Jeffrey 2-40, Boston Hall 3-32, Conner Foree 2-27. Totals 7-101.