Cards Give Up Big Plays

FARMINGTON -- Farmington gave up one big play too many when Valley View receiver Jackson Harmon scored on a 87-yard pass from Carson Turley in Friday's 41-39 playoff loss.

The Cardinals twice overcame 10-point deficits and rallied to take a 39-35 lead on Cooper Gardenhire's 4-yard run with 5:43 left in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold onto the lead.

The defense held, forcing a turnover on downs and Farmington took possession at Valley View's 41 with just four-and-a-half minutes to go. The Cardinals had a chance to put the game away if they could either run out the clock or score. Even a field goal with a brisk wind at their back would have prevented one play from beating them.

A first down run went for no gain and a flag on second down stopped the clock. By stuffing Sam Wells for a 3-yard loss, Valley View declined the penalty, but the damage had been done with the clock halted. Farmington than ran 25 seconds off before calling time-out. Cameron Vanzant was intercepted on third down.

The Blazers took over at their own 13 and got the 1-on-1 coverage they wanted. Turley hit Harmon in stride at the Cardinal 35 and he took the ball to the house. Farmington got a big rush on the P.A.T. kick, which failed -- keeping them within a field goal of retaking the lead.

Trying to engineer a desperation drive, the Cardinals got one first down on a Vanzant slant pass to Peyton Funk at the Blazers' 46. Valley View defended the next four plays well, dropping a receiver for a 2-yard loss and forcing three incomplete throws. On fourth down the Blazers got a man in Vanzant's face coming off a delayed blitz.

After the incomplete pass Valley View ran the clock out.

The lead see-sawed back and forth throughout the contest.

Farmington jumped ahead, 8-0, on Gardenhire's 2-yard run, followed by Caden Elsik's 2-point conversion run, then gave up the first of several Blazer big plays on Jay Morman's 34-yard pick six.

Jorge Cervantes booted a 30-yard field goal that provided a 4-point Cardinal edge, 11-7, early in the second quarter.

Valley View answered with a 5-play, 80-yard drive. Matt McMullen's 4-yard touchdown run was set up by a 63-yard pass completion from Turley to Beau Smith. Turley completed 12-of-24 passes for 267 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception.

The Cardinals couldn't score over the last 9:37 of the half and trailed 14-11 at halftime on the heels of a controversial spot resulting in a turnover on downs at Valley View's 38 in the closing seconds of the half.

In the third quarter, Farmington regained the lead at 18-14 with a defensive touchdown. Drew White returned an interception 32 yards for a score.

The defense gave up a big play on the ensuing Valley View possession with Slade Caldwell scoring on a 50-yard option play after taking a pitch. Valley View increased its lead to 28-18 on Mark Wilson's 22-yard pass from Turley at the 5:03 mark of the third.

The Cardinals responded with 10-play march that traveled 65 yards, culminated by Funk's 3-yard pass reception to make the score, 28-25, with Valley View leading.

Farmington received a punt with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Cardinals suffered a penalty, which prevented them from letting the clock expire going into the wind, then had a runner go out of bounds. On second-and-nine the Blazers intercepted a pass and ended the third quarter in possession of the football and a 3-point lead.

They pushed that to 10 when McMullen broke a 26-yard touchdown run and Brody DIx kicked the point-after.

Trailing 35-25 with 11:22 showing in the fourth quarter, Farmington made a strong rally.

Funk reeled in a 31-yard pass from Vanzant to convert third-and-five. The pair hooked up again on a 4-yard touchdown pass drawing Farmington within 35-32.

Valley View went three-and-out and tried to punt but Hayden Bentley blocked the kick and the Cardinals created the break they needed by recovering at the Blazer's 11. Four plays later Gardenhire scored from 4 yards out and Jorge Cervantes' kick pushed Farmington ahead, 39-35, with 5:43 remaining in the fourth.

Valley View advanced into the Class 5A quarterfinals against Camden Fairview while Farmington finished its second season under head coach J.R. Eldridge at 7-4 overall.

Valley View 41, Farmington 39

Farmington^--^8^3^14^14^--^39

Valley View^--^7^7^14^13^--^41

First Quarter

Farmington -- Cooper Gardenhire 2-yard run (Caden Elsik run), 10:07.

Valley View -- Jay Morman 34-yard interception return (Brody Dix kick), 2:31.

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Jorge Cervantes 30-yard field goal, 11:41.

Valley View -- Matt McMullen 4-yard run (Brody Dix kick), 9:37.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Drew White 32-yard interception return (Jorge Cervantes kick), 11:40.

Valley View -- Slade Caldwell 50-yard run (Brody Dix kick), 10:49.

Valley View -- Mark Wilson 22-yard pass from Carson Turley (Brody Dix kick), 5:03.

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 3-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Jorge Cervantes kick), 1:54.

Fourth Quarter

Valley View -- Matt McMullen 26-yard run (Brody DIx kick), 11:22.

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 4-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Jorge Cervantes kick), 8:28.

Farmington -- Cooper Gardenhire 4-yard run (Jorge Cervantes kick), 5:43.

Valley View -- Jackson Harmon 87-yard pass from Carson Turley (kick failed), 2:57.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Valley View

Total plays^80^63

First downs^23^19

Total offense^345^403

Rushes-yards^33-92^32-136

Passing yards^253^250

Rush average^2.8^4.3

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^30-44-253-2-3^12-24-267-2-1

Punts-Avg.^5-32.0^6-36.2

Penalties-Yds^5-29^6-51

Turnovers^3^1

Fumbles lost^0^0

Third-down conversion^6-17^5-13

Fourth-down conversion^2-4^0-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Luke Elsik 14-68, Russell Hodge 10-20, Sam Wells 5-15, Cooper Gardenhire 2-3, Cameron Vanzant 1-(-14). Totals 33-92. Valley View, Slade Caldwell 12-73, Carson Turley 16-36, Matt McMullen 3-26, T.J. Starks 1-(-3).

PASSING -- Farmington, Cameron Vanzant 30-44-253-2-3. Valley View, Carson Turley 12-24-267-2-1.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Peyton Funk 12-107, Lawson DeVault 12-94, Luke Elsik 3-35, Jagger Gordon 3-17. Totals 30-253. Valley View, Beau Smith 4-101, Jackson Harmon 2-93, Mark Wilson 3-50, T.J. Starks 2-13, Slade Caldwell 1-9.