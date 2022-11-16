Class 4A Girls Basketball

Class 4A

Girls

EARLY SEASON SUPER SIX

1. Nashville

2. Farmington

3. Gentry

4. Morrilton

5. Star City

6. Bauxite

ON THE BRINK Lonoke, Clinton, Prairie Grove

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1. Nashville

COACH Paul Dean

CONFERENCE 4A-7

2021-22 RECORD 33-2

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 1

TOP RETURNERS G Kyleigh Scoggins (5-8, Sr.), Lauren Carver (5-7, Sr.), Olivia Dean (5-5, Jr.), Aaliyah Hollins (5-9, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 22 at Greenwood, Dec. 9 at Little Rock Central, Dec. 13 vs. North Little Rock, Dec. 21 at Bryant

NOTEWORTHY The Scrapperettes welcome back a host of key players from last year's state title-winning group, led by the multi-faceted Scoggins. ... Twins Jessie and Shalyn Lyle are going to give this team a tremendous boost off the bench. ... Defense is what Dean holds his hat on, which is precisely what Nashville will suffocate many of its opponents with.

2. Farmington

COACH Brad Johnson

CONFERENCE 4A-1

2021-22 RECORD 33-2

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2

TOP RETURNERS Jenna Lawrence (6-3, Sr.), Reese Shirey (5-5, Jr.), J'Myra London (5-7, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 21 at Bergman, Dec. 8 Blue Valley West, Dec. 27 vs. Salem, Jan. 20 vs. Prairie Grove

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Cardinals came within seconds of winning a crown a year ago against No. 1 Nashville. ... Farmington will have to find additional shooting, with Carson Dillard now playing at Southwestern Oklahoma State, but the addition of Fort Smith Northside transfer Zoey Bershers is huge. ... A big game against Bergman highlights the early season schedule for the 4A-1 Conference favorites.

3. Gentry

COACH Toby Tevebaugh

CONFERENCE 4A-1

2021-22 RECORD 25-7

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Alyssa McCarty (5-7, Sr.), Reese Hester (5-10, Jr.), Kaitlyn Caswell (5-7, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 vs. Rogers Heritage, Dec. 20 vs. Prairie Grove, Jan. 13 at Farmington, Feb. 3 vs. Farmington

NOTEWORTHY A really strong junior group for Tevebaugh, whose Lady Pioneers made a serious push at a state championship last season. ... McCarty was an all-state choice last season when she posted stout numbers in abundance. ... The 4A-1 Conference has been the best in the class for the past few years, and that won't change this season.

4. Morrilton

COACH Carin McNabb

CONFERENCE 4A-4

2021-22 RECORD 20-6

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Cheyanne Kemp (5-7, Sr.), Jennifer Hartman (5-11, Jr.), Kamryn Reel (5-7, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Jan. 13 at Pottsville, Jan. 17 vs. Clarksville, Jan. 31 at Ozark, Feb. 10 vs. Dardanelle

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Devil Dogs missed out on the state tournament in March so expect them to redeem themselves, particularly with Kemp back for her last season with the program. ... Hartman and Reel figure to have banner seasons. ... The 4A-3 will again be full of challengers, with Pottsville, Dardanelle, Ozark and Clarksville all in contention.

5. Star City

COACH Becky Yarbrough

CONFERENCE 4A-8

2021-22 RECORD 23-7

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Anslee Ballew (5-11, Jr.), Gracie Muckleroy (5-6, Jr.), Marshay Johnson (5-7, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 14 vs. Heber Springs, Dec. 13 at Clarksville, Jan. 3 vs. Stuttgart

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Bulldogs had an off year in 2021-22 by their standards yet won 23 games. ... Yarbrough has won more than 800 games in her 32 years as Star City's coach and won her first state title with the program in 2012. The team captured another championship in 2020 ... Ballew is drawing a great deal of attention from colleges and has offers from Hendrix and the Mississippi University for Women already.

6. Bauxite

COACH Greg Chenault

CONFERENCE 4A-5

2021-22 RECORD 23-12

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Abby Beene (5-9, Sr.), Gracie Hill (5-10, Sr.), Layla Patrick (5-7, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Dec. 6 vs. Bergman, Dec. 13 at Clinton, Jan. 10 at Lonoke, Feb. 10 vs. Lonoke

NOTEWORTHY These ladies took a huge step last year and are primed to go even further behind a strong senior group. ... Stephanie Rico will be one to keep an eye on because of the competitive nature and go-getter mentality she brings on both ends of the floor. ... Interesting matchups will shape the 4A-5, with Heber Springs, Clinton, and Lonoke all contending alongside Bauxite.

IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. Senior Jenna Lawrence, Farmington, Forward

The state's No. 2 player will shine once again for the Lady Cardinals. The University of Arkansas signee will dominate on most nights, at least until the Lady Cardinals' youngsters get up to speed. And when they do, Lawrence will continue to dominate because she's just that good.

2. Senior Kyleigh Scoggins, Nashville, Guard

Her quiet demeanor serves as a mirage. Scoggins can shoot it from 22 feet, blow past defenders with a quick first step and help set the tone defensively for Nashville. All of that equals a college coach's dream.

3. Senior Cheyanne Kemp, Morrilton, Guard

The final go-round for Kemp may be her best as Morrilton tries to erase memories of how last season ended. The multi-sport star has signed with Weber State and will give the Lady Wildcats a preview of things to come throughout her senior campaign. She was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Girls Underclassman of the Year in 2021.

OTHERS TO KEEP ON THE RADAR Reese McDonald, Clinton; Kamie Jenkins, Southside Batesville;Emma Hyslip, Highland

All high school basketball preview capsules compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff writer Erick Taylor