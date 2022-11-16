Community Food Drive Underway

The Farmington Small Business Colloborative is conducting its second annual holiday food drive to benefit the food pantry at Farmington United Methodist Church.

Boxes have been placed at locations throughout the community for donations of nonperishable foods.

Drop-off locations are at Casey's, Arvest Bank, Massage WoRx (12200 W. Highway 62), Collier Real Estate (223 E. Main St.), Jims's Razorback Pizza, Starbucks, See 'Em Smile (297 E. Main St.), Farmington Public Library, UpStart Thrift Store (235 E. Main St.), Chicken Holler, Farmington Eye Center (68 E. Main St.), Farmington United Methodist Church, (355 Southwinds Dr.).