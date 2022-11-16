Football Tidbits

The first-round exit of all three local teams, Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove, from the state football playoffs is an oddity since the Wolves began more consistently qualifying for the playoffs beginning in 2011 and Farmington's resurgence in Class 5A from 2020-2022.

Prior to 2011, Lincoln had only qualified for the playoffs once in 1995. The Wolves qualified for the playoffs in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022, winning first-round playoff games on Nov. 15, 2013, against Nashville (27-13) at home in Wolfpack Stadium and on Nov. 20, 2020, on the road at Atkins (37-14).

During that time span, Farmington missed the playoffs from 2014-2019 after getting bumped up to Class 5A. The Cardinals' last playoff win (28-7) came in a first-round game on Nov. 13, 2020 at Valley View during Mike Adams' last season as head coach. An expanded playoff format in 2020 due to covid allowed the Cardinals to get in. Farmington also won a first-round Class 4A playoff game at home against Dumas by a 42-6 score on Nov. 11, 2011.

Prairie Grove has been the most consistent local team making the playoffs. The Tigers last missed the playoffs in 2010 and won first-round playoff games on Nov. 11, 2011, against Mena (43-27), on Nov. 9, 2012, versus Crossett (52-0), on Nov. 15, 2013, against Joe T. Robinson (49-15), on Nov. 13, 2015, against Jonesboro Westside (45-14), on Nov. 18, 2016, against Central Arkansas Christian (61-13), on Nov. 10, 2017, over Pottsville (56-21), on Nov. 20, 2020, against Blytheville (59-34), and on Nov. 12, 2021 versus Jonesboro Westside (28-10).

Rivalry Series Clarification

In the Nov. 9 issue, the Enterprise-Leader incorrectly reported the Nov. 5, 2022, 'Battle of 62' football game won by Farmington, 41-40, as the third time the rivals have met in the final week of the regular season.

To clarify, the Nov. 9, 2022, game was the third time the rivals have met in week 10 with Danny Abshier as head coach at Prairie Grove.

This was the sixth time the rivalry appeared on the schedule as the regular season finale in the overall history of the rivalry. The game was the last game of the regular season in 1960, 1991 and 1992, three times previously, according to Prairie Grove football historian Lynn Gregson.

Abshier took over as Prairie Grove head coach in 1993.

Farmington's 41-40 win broke a two-game losing streak with the game as a regular season finale against Prairie Grove with Abshier as head coach. Prairie Grove won 21-7 on Nov. 8, 2002, and 50-14 margin on Nov. 7, 2003. Both of those games were 4A-1 Conference games.

This year, Farmington secured a historic win with the rivals meeting for the first time as members of the 5A West Conference.

-- Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. Opinions expressed are those of the author.