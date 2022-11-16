Four Cardinals Sign

FARMINGTON --

During his junior season at Farmington Lawson DeVault appeared in 25 games. He batted .359, bashing out 23 hits in 64 at-bats in 103 plate appearances. DeVault scored 48 runs, and drove in 22 more with six doubles and a triple.

DeVault took 20 bases on balls against 14 strikeouts. He took one for the team frequently, earning 18 free passes after getting hit by a pitch, reached on an error three times with an .598 on-base percentage and a .484 slugging percentage.

DeVault led the Cardinals with 10 stolen bases.

DeVault excelled as an outfielder, achieving the highest fielding percentage (.971) defensively on Farmington's roster with 34 put outs of 35 chances. He commited only one error.

Kamryn Uher signed with the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain.

Kamryn's family, including her parents, Ron and Mandy Uher, and younger sister, Morgan Uher, accompanied her at the signing.

Lawson Devault signed with 3 Rivers College, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. His parents, Doug and Holly DeVault, accompanied him at the signing.