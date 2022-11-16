Historic Cane Hill Hosts Fourth Annual Art Competition

Historic Cane Hill is continuing its partnership with the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and the University of Arkansas School of Art for the fourth year to host an exhibition showcasing art produced by high school students around the state of Arkansas.

The 2022 High School Student Art Competition & Exhibition award winners will be announced during an opening event to be held onsite at Historic Cane Hill on Saturday, Nov. 19. A reception for the artists will begin at 5:30 p.m., in the Historic Cane Hill College, followed by the awards ceremony at 6 p.m. After the ceremony, artists and guests will be invited to view their work in the Historic Cane Hill Gallery.

After two years of virtual exhibition openings due to covid-19, this year's exhibition will be held in person. David Collins, Historic Cane Hill's public programs manager, says the staff is working closely with the University of Arkansas School of Art "to prepare an evening that is meant to give the students a true exhibition experience and to honor their excellent work."

This competition is open to all high school-age students living in Arkansas and this year will feature 95 accepted artists in its exhibition, showcasing the competition's largest-ever number of participants.

The grand prize, the Historic Cane Hill Young Arkansas Artist Scholarship, will be awarded to one senior artist. This includes fully paid tuition and fees for one year of enrollment in the University of Arkansas School of Art, valued at around $10,000, for the 2023- 2024 academic year.

At least $1,500 in additional cash prizes will be awarded to sophomore, junior and senior artists who also display excellence in their work, which includes 2D and 3D work this year.

This year's competition was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors Ozarks Electric/Ozarks Go and donors Tim and Amy Leach, in addition to the extensive efforts of University of Arkansas School of Art Director of Recruitment and Outreach, Donna Smith Jones.

Judges for the 2022 competition are Laura Allen, Executive Director, South Arkansas Arts Center; Neil Callander, Associate Professor of Art, Painting & Drawing, University of Arkansas School of Art; and Carly Dahl, Executive Director, Batesville Area Arts Council.

Collins says the Historic Cane Hill staff is expecting a large turnout to the opening and is offering a Facebook live stream of the event for those who cannot attend.

"With almost one hundred artists this year, the College and the Gallery should be full," says Collins. "We are simply quite proud of the fact that this program has become more widespread each year. It is a chance for us to reassure students that their art and their pursuit of art are both valuable."

The artists' work will be on display for the public in the Historic Cane Hill Gallery through the end of January 2023. The gallery is located at 14627 State Hwy. 45, Canehill, AR, 72717. All can view the opening ceremony at www.facebook.com/historiccanehill, 6 p.m., November 19, 2022. For more information call 479-824-5339 or email [email protected]